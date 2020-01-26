Getting closure can be easier than getting justice when trying to solve cold cases.

Too often, investigators said, they think they've solved a tough case but still fall shy of gathering enough evidence to succeed in court. Other times, families are the ones to push for an end to the drama. And in some older mysteries, relatives of the victims — or even the suspects — have died before a case is solved.

“In a homicide case, whether it’s fresh or whether it’s cold, there’s no winners," Charleston County sheriff's Detective Barry Goldstein said.

Advancements in DNA and other technologies have allowed police to revisit previously unsolvable cold cases, but achieving a conviction has proved a major challenge for even the most seasoned detectives.

For cases that go back decades, that means families may get answers but never see the person suspected of being responsible put behind bars.

When investigators do find the suspect, a lack of concrete evidence often dooms cases in court. In the 2012 disappearance of Gayle McCaffrey in West Ashley, deputies arrested her husband, but a grand jury didn't find enough cause to indict him. In the 1992 killing of sailor James Horton in Berkeley County, prosecutors dropped charges against two suspects in 2015, saying there wasn't enough evidence.

Cold cases that appeared to be solved slipped out of reach, perhaps forever, due to the tricky nature of investigating crimes years or decades later.

Time can both help and hurt in these cases, detectives have said. Fading memories, reluctant witnesses and out-of-reach suspects make investigating cold cases a difficult but rewarding job.

An enduring grief

Some cases stay mysteries for decades, leaving family members constantly waiting for updates.

"I want answers. I don't think you ever have closure on something this big," said Cathy Abbott, the sister of a 21-year-old man killed at the former Charleston Naval Base 40 years ago. Investigators haven't been able to identify a suspect or a motive.

"There's not a day that goes by he doesn't go through my mind," Abbott said. "It's still an open wound after 40 years."

Satisfying families is a recurring challenge for cold case investigators. Some families call detectives on a weekly basis. Others fear reopening the wounds and avoid the crime entirely, said Goldstein, who has worked on cold cases for seven years at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and formerly worked for the Charleston Police Department.

In 1995, Goldstein was working a 1979 cold case in the city of Charleston, and he called the victim's sister to update her on a new development. "She goes, what are you doing? Our family has gotten past that and now you're reopening it," Goldstein said.

"So I had a decision to make. Do I keep working it, and put them through it? Or do I stop? I continued to work it, because that’s the right thing to do as a detective," he said.

That case was never resolved, Goldstein said. He didn't have enough evidence to make it through the court system.

“As time passes, families move on. But in law enforcement, even in cold cases, it’s still my responsibility to keep them abreast. Because if I’ve opened this case, then they have a hope. So you have to keep working it to satisfy them. And the deceased — you owe them, you have an obligation," he said.

Challenges in court

The biggest obstacle for investigators can be securing a conviction once they've identified a suspect, especially through jury trials.

Getting cases through the court system is a daily challenge, Capt. Ray Dixson of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said.

Dorchester County investigators don't like calling them cold cases. "They're active investigations. They're active until we solve them," said Lt. Dwayne Peters. All cases are handled by the investigations unit rather than designated cold case investigators.

In many cases, Peters said, "we know who did it, we just can't prove it. We just need one person and we know who the person is who needs to come forward. They just won't do it."

Dixson described the frustration as missing one piece to a 1,000-piece puzzle. "It's driving you crazy that you can't find it."

DNA advancements have made it easier to find suspects and connect them to even decades-old crimes, but a DNA match doesn't finish the job. Investigators still have to build a case and corroborate the DNA evidence, according to Goldstein.

A case can falter for any number of reasons. The victim or suspect might have died, Goldstein said. A living victim may no longer want to prosecute. A jury might not be convinced by the evidence.

“I put together the best case that I could. It’s very hard to convince 12 people to agree on the same, which is a guilty (verdict), so if you end up with a hung jury, that’s the system and as a police officer it’s my responsibility to respect the 12 jurors and the court system," Goldstein said.

"You just walk away, and move on to the next case," he said. Victims' families have to be prepared not to get a conviction, he said, calling the situation frustrating.

Not giving up

Each case can take years to solve. The office of Lt. Dean Kokinda and Detective Darrell Lewis, who solve cold cases for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, is filled with stacks of boxes holding records for each case, painstakingly built over decades as a case was passed from detective to detective.

"When you solve it, it’s like — yeah, you can solve a burglary, but we solved this 30-year-old case," Kokinda said.

Kokinda and Lewis grew up together and were childhood friends, and both have more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Acting as each other's sounding board, they fight daily and it's "almost like a marriage," Kokinda said with a laugh.

In this job, there's no regular day-to-day. One morning, they might be out with cadaver dogs trying to find remains. Another day, they're tracking down potential witnesses or suspects. It's easy to confuse one case with another, so they keep a white board in their office that details the status of each case and their next steps.

To date, Berkeley County's cold case unit has officially solved two cases, Kokinda said. On the walls of their office, Lewis and Kokinda have posters of those cases — the 1996 arson at Macedonia High School, the 1981 killings of teenagers Laura Patterson and Sandra Snider.

As cases get older, it's more and more likely the suspect has died and justice is out of reach, they said.

Lewis and Kokinda prioritize getting to know the victims. They talk to families constantly, learning what the victim would or wouldn't do.

"The more you know the victim, the more you can help solve the crime," Lewis said.

For Goldstein, solving cases can be a waiting game. Detectives often send DNA to the FBI's Combined DNA Index System database and it may take years before it gets a hit. A suspect can stay off the radar for decades, but an arrest for a different crime can put him or her in the system and connect the person back to a cold case.

"The difference in a cold case and a case that recently happens is all your pieces are there. Your past detectives have already developed a lot of your witnesses, a lot of your suspects. So it comes down to science," Goldstein said.

One case has been eating at Goldstein for years — the killing of an off-duty police officer, William Thomas Cribb, in 1974. Cribb was in a grocery at the corner of Folly and Camp roads when he intervened in an armed robbery and was shot.

Many witnesses and family members in the Cribb case have died, but Goldstein plans to reinterview the responding officers and work with private DNA labs.

Dorchester County investigators said the biggest struggle is persuading people to talk to them.

Sgt. Rick Carson, who recently moved from investigations to serve as public information officer, still works on old cases in his free time.

"We're all extremely competitive, and we're all really sore losers," Carson said. "To win it, you've got to solve it."

Carson worked a 2005 case on and off for seven years before solving it. The issue was getting just one person to talk, he said.

Every day Peters walks into his office, the first thing he sees are boxes of records for some of their oldest cases. Solving them will likely take years, and there's no guarantee the suspect will be alive to prosecute or that they can secure a conviction.

"When you're with an investigation so long, it stays with you. You don't want to pass it off," Peters said. "You want to find that last piece and solve the puzzle."