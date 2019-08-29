McCLELLANVILLE — First and foremost: no electric transmission line across the relatively wild lower Santee River delta. That's what Tommy Graham will tell federal regulators.

Graham, among a vocal crowd of McClellanville-area residents, isn't so sure about the other two route options offered by Berkeley Electric Cooperative either. And 7,500 co-op customers in the northern end of the county now depend on the sometimes flickering, outage-prone co-op power feed the line is planned to improve.

That makes for another contested round of public comment and hearings on the newly released federal environmental impact statement that could clear the way for one line or the other — five years after the opposition derailed the last impact statement.

This time around, there's more urgency for the co-op and for the customers. Development planned along the U.S. Highway 17 corridor north of Mount Pleasant is going to mean more people pulling from those electric lines.

"The primary reason for the line has always been to improve service reliability for our members in that district," said co-op spokesman Micah Ponce. "However, as more people continue to move into the area the growth in the electrical load is becoming more of a concern."

In 2014, the co-op wanted to run a transmission line, one of those spread-eagle arrays of towers and high tension lines, across the delta just upstream of the Highway 17 bridge.

The Santee is the lifeblood of the fishing and hunting communities that make up the rural county. It's a spread of marshes and channels nearly as large as the Charleston metro area, teeming with ducks and alligators.

Sand from its outflow is thought to have created the island-scape of the vast Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge where it empties.

Not just residents objected. The U.S. Forest Service has raised concerns about potential damage to the Francis Marion National Forest through which the line would run. The environmental advocate Coastal Conservation League also came out against the line running either through the forest or across the delta.

"We'll continue to oppose any lines that cross (either)," said spokeswoman Caitie Forde-Smith.

The delta line would still be the preferred, most economical route for the co-op.

To comment Public meetings/comments on the proposed routes for a Berkeley Electric Cooperative transmission power line: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5 to 8 p.m., Santee St. James Elementary-Middle School, 8900 North U.S. 17, McClellanville. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 3 to 6 p.m., Jamestown Baptist Church Life Center, 4339 North U.S. 17A, Jamestown. Comments by Oct. 22. Email to comments-mcclellanville@louisberger.com or mail to Lauren Rayburn, USDA Rural Utilities Service, 160 Zillicoa Street, Suite 2, Asheville, NC 28801

But "there were clearly concerns that were voiced about crossing the Santee delta" in the previous, 2014 round of comments and hearings, said Mark A. Svrcek, chief operating officer of the Central Electric Power Cooperative, which supplies wholesale power through the transmission lines.

The first of the new options would be to run the power through an existing transmission line across the Santee River upstream near Jamestown and Highway 17 Alternate and build lines to McClellanville through the Francis Marion National Forest along a route that hasn't been specified yet.

The other new option would be to build a line from a distribution line in Cainhoy, near Mount Pleasant, that would also run through the forest but at least somewhat along a natural gas pipeline easement.

That would be the least favored and most expensive option because of safety concerns, and the building and maintenance costs, Svrcek said. Also, a distribution line doesn't provide as much power.

The new line is an established need, that's not in question, "that's an important thing to be aware of," Svrecek said.

The co-ops are trying to work through the Forest Service concerns. The conservation league is evaluating the draft impact statement released for public comment.

Graham and his upper county neighbors know they need more reliable power, and one of the two new options might be OK, he said. But he's skeptical.

"It's a travesty to run the line through the forest. It's a travesty to run the line through people's yards. There we are between a rock and a hard place," he said. "If we don't turn out on the 17th (for a public hearing in McClellanville), say something important and relevant, we're in trouble."