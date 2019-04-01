Separated parts of the 1966 Volkswagen Microbus used by Esau and Janie Jenkins will briefly reunite in the same city, Washington, D.C.
The back hatch that features the words "Love is Progress, Hate is Expensive" was previously acquired by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, which opened in the nation's capital in 2016.
The rest of the bus stayed at the Jenkins' family home on Johns Island, where it has been parked for decades. The home is near the now-damaged former building for The Progressive Club, which Esau Jenkins helped found.
That was until March 14, when representatives from the Historic Vehicle Association took the bus after four days of excavation, recording and photography, said Eldrina Jones, a Jenkins granddaughter.
The bus was used by the Jenkins couple both as a personal vehicle and as part of their larger work related to literacy and voting.
The Jenkins family had other buses they used to transport local African-Americans from Johns Island to work and school in downtown Charleston. Along the ride, Jenkins often distributed material on the state constitution and voting law.
“It’s very closely tied to Esau and Janie B. Jenkins, who were very successful in their groundbreaking efforts to promote equality,” said Diane Parker, vice president of the Historic Vehicle Association.
There are currently no plans to restore the bus per the Jenkins' family wishes, Parker said. But the Historic Vehicle Association will archive it in the Library of Congress, as part of a historic vehicle register. It will join 24 other vehicles that have been registered since 2013, according to association's website.
The bus will be the first vehicle put on the register related to civil rights, Parker said.
Grant Gilmore, director of the Historic Preservation and Community Planning program at the College of Charleston, helped make that happen.
“The Lowcountry was an inspiring, important place that I feel, personally, is downplayed in the narrative about the civil rights movement,” he said, "and the Jenkins family played a very important role in laying the foundation for the civil rights movement not only locally, but nationally.”
Most others on the historic vehicle register have been recognized because of their engineering, such as a 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, a prototype race car that's associated with land speed record runs at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.
The Jenkins family bus also will be featured next month at a conference in Allentown, Pa., where the vehicle association is located. In September, the bus will be showcased at the organization's annual Cars at the Capital event on the National Mall.
Jones said the family would like the bus to eventually return to the Lowcountry.
“Although there is national and international interest for the bus to continue as a traveling exhibit, our family’s ultimate plan is to have the bus on permanent display in The Progressive Club museum on Johns Island," she said.