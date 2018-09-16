The city of Conway, on the banks of a rapidly rising Waccamaw River, plans to ask a judge to stop the state's plans to install temporary barriers to keep Tropical Storm Florence's floodwaters off U.S. 501 as evacuees return to Myrtle Beach.
Conway City Council fears that the five-foot-tall barriers along the major artery to Myrtle Beach could worsen flooding in the Horry County seat.
"We can't downplay the importance of keeping the road open to get people back to the beach, but if it's at the expense of the residents of Conway, I don't think it's an unacceptable solution," City Administrator Adam Emrick told the council during a special meeting Sunday.
Emrick told the council that the Waccamaw could crest at 22 feet, four feet above the record set two years ago after Hurricane Matthew. Nearly 1,000 homes in the city would be flooded if that happened, he said.
Current projections from the National Weather Service, however, have the Waccamaw rising to nearly 16 feet on Friday.
Emrick said he could not get an answer from state leaders during a conference call on Sunday whether the barriers put along the edge of U.S. 501 could push more water into the city and flood additional homes. Conway was not involved in the initial decision to install the barriers, he added.
The council voted unanimously to file the injunction.
Gov. Henry McMaster said during a briefing later Sunday that the barriers were crucial to keep open U.S. 501 for evacuees to return to the Grand Strand because it's one of the few major routes back to the beach area. Horry County evacuees were allowed back starting at 9 a.m. Sunday after Florence pass through the state.
S.C. Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said during the briefing that the state is installing the barriers based on flood computer models to keep the U.S. 501 bridge dry. She said water would still be able to continue flowing in the Waccamaw after the barriers are installed.
"It's planning ... to make sure we don't cut Horry County off from the rest of the state," Hall said.
Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus said he does not think more Conway homes will be damaged by the barriers.
"We know it's a fearful time," he said.
Similar barriers are being installed on U.S. 378 at the Lynches River in Florence County.
More than 440,000 people evacuated from parts of five counties as far south as Charleston with the threat of Florence, which made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.