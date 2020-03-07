SC churches take precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus spreads to the Southeast, South Carolina churches are taking health precautions to protect parishioners.

Seacoast Church, which draws around 7,000 attendees for services in Mount Pleasant every weekend, has added 20 sanitation stations to its main campus, which now features more than 50 total dispensers. The church also installed 18 sanitizer stations at Seacoast satellite locations in the tri-county region.

Pastor Josh Surratt said the church still plans to host Saturday and Sunday services, but faith leaders are examining the church's online streaming services to ensure it can handle an uptick in web viewership.

“What we’re seeing as the biggest preventive is sanitation and washing hands," he said. "We’ve encouraged our people if they’re sick, stay home and watch online.”

Georgia, North Carolina and Florida all have confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19. The potentially deadly virus has symptoms similar to the flu.

Seacoast is considering how it could support churches financially in the event local governments decide to restrict public gatherings as a safety mechanism, which could have implications on congregations dependent upon regular tithes and offerings.

Surratt anticipates a decline in Seacoast attendance in the coming weeks, and the church has decided to not print worship guides and sermon notes for a few weeks to cut back on costs.

“We’re trying to figure out how to serve the community if something like this breaks out," he said. "We always want to be positioned to serve others.”

The Rev. Krystal Sears, pastor of Greater St. Luke AME on the peninsula, said the main takeaway from a Wednesday meeting with the Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee was for parishioners not to panic, and instead focus on health-conscious practices.

Sears said health officials encouraged churchgoers to replace handshakes with fist-bumps.

For many churchgoers, greeting each other with hugs and kisses is a regular part of worship.

Sunday's "pass the peace" moment at Greater St. Luke will have a twist as worshippers replace kisses and hugs with elbow nudges to minimize contact.

“We just have to be conscious," she said. "We hug and kiss everybody in the church. Those days are over right now.”

The pastor said congregants should combine common sense hygiene with prayers for protection, adding that prayers could be the reason S.C. hasn't yet seen a confirmed case.

"You have to ask God for his protection from seen and unseen dangers," she said.

Faith leaders aren't shutting down services.

The Rev. Al Zadig, rector at Saint Michael's Church in Charleston, said sanitizers have been installed at entrances throughout the building.

“We’ll never cancel church," he said. “Of all times, this is the time to get together, but wisely."

He said public health crises aren't new to humanity. The moments offer an opportunity for the church to point people towards Christ, he said.

“Do we go to a place of fear, or do we go to a place of prayer and ask God to intervene?" he said. "Our actions as a church help teach people where to go."

Congregations outside the Lowcountry are making preparations as well.

In addition to suspending "handshake/kiss of peace" gestures during Masses, Catholic congregations across the state should not to drink from the communion cup, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston said.

The South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church said Methodists should engage in "social distancing" by keeping three feet between themselves and someone who is coughing or sneezing.

Bishop L. Jonathan Holston, who presides over the conference, said in a statement parishioners should base precautionary actions on information offered by health experts, such as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.