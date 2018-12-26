When the random kidnapping of a young Johns Island girl gripped the Charleston area earlier this year, a separate mystery tied to the crime unfolded in the background.
Sharon Nannette Hayden, 40, vanished from a small community north of Spartanburg in February.
Authorities noticed her disappearance after Hayden's boyfriend, Thomas Lawton Evans, drove her Honda Civic to Charleston and targeted a mother and her young children — strangers he would later describe as the perfect family. He followed them home, brutally attacked the mother and took off with her 4-year-old daughter.
Relief came for observers around the nation when, after a day-long search, police rescued the girl more than 400 miles away in Alabama and jailed Evans.
Meanwhile, Hayden's mother lost sleep over her own daughter's uncertain fate. Hayden’s car had been discovered in Georgia, where Evans abandoned it on his crime spree.
Before an illness claimed the mother's life over the summer, she made a final wish for her family to find out what happened to Hayden, and whether Hayden's boyfriend was responsible.
Officials confirmed the family's fears during a court hearing in the kidnapping case in the fall. Evans, 38, had told the FBI he stabbed Hayden during a fight and left her for dead in the woods in February before the kidnapping, a federal prosecutor revealed. Evans had been staying with her in the Upstate on community supervision after his recent release from prison on armed robbery and burglary charges.
At least Hayden's relatives could finally give her a proper burial, they thought.
But three months have passed since authorities disclosed Hayden's possible demise, and her family still hasn't been able to lay her to rest. That's because the FBI's searches so far haven't led to Hayden, dead or alive.
Relatives in the Charleston area say they're pressing authorities for information but aren't getting any answers. They fear that if Evans did kill Hayden, he won't be prosecuted for her slaying.
"I made her mom a promise ... that I would try to do what I could to find her and have her properly buried," said one of Hayden's uncles, Pat Follin, of Ravenel. "I just wanna make sure that she’s not laying in the woods somewhere alone."
'Where is she?'
Hayden spent the majority of her adult years estranged from her family.
Before that, she grew up in the care of her grandmother on James Island.
Loved ones call her Nannette.
Dana Edwards, one of Hayden's uncles, remembers his mother spoiling Hayden. Hayden and her grandmother were inseparable. They would often load up their minivan and take trips to places like local parks and the Columbia zoo.
"Nannette was special," Edwards said of their relationship.
Hayden struggled with mental illness as a teenager, Edwards said. Then she "sorta disappeared" after her grandmother died in the early 2000s.
Address records show Hayden has moved many times, living in a handful of states, including Tennessee, Georgia, California and Virginia. Relatives agree she kept many aspects of her life private.
"She’s always been good for disappearing for a bit at a time," said Follin, who is Edwards' brother, "but usually someone hears from her within a few months."
Follin last saw his niece about eight years ago. Hayden seemed to be doing well then.
She kept in touch with her mother, Sharon Jowers, until a disagreement several years ago caused a rift in their relationship.
Jowers, of North Charleston, said it wasn't unusual for her daughter to show up unannounced at her door. But Jowers was homeless in 2016 and 2017. If Hayden had tried to reconnect during those years, she wouldn't have been able to find her mother easily.
Jowers first learned of Hayden's disappearance from news reports as investigators looking into the abduction tried to reach Hayden to talk about Evans but couldn't find her.
Two days before the kidnapping on Johns Island, Evans parked Hayden's car on a rural road in St. Stephen and went looking for gas. Suspicious neighbors called authorities.
Deputies found Evans nearby. He said his brother was coming to get Hayden's Honda, which he had been driving on a suspended license. Authorities hadn’t seen him driving, so they let him go.
Upstate in Spartanburg County, deputies went to do a welfare check on Hayden at her rental home on Caston Circle in Boiling Springs, where residents describe her as a quiet neighbor who kept to herself. No one was home.
Jowers said she called local and federal authorities desperate for information. Police wouldn't divulge much, she told The Post and Courier.
Jowers wrote on Facebook that she would've been "demanding answers" at court hearings in the kidnapping case against Evans had she not been so ill from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"What did he do with my daughter? Where is she?" she posted in March.
Jowers died in July. She never learned what happened to Hayden.
'Are they looking for her?'
Hayden's uncles have been trying to find her for months. Edwards can rattle off half a dozen police agencies he's called. He said people keep saying they can't help him.
"Are they looking for her?" he said.
He and Follin think their niece's case isn't a priority.
FBI Supervisory Special Agent Donald Wood confirmed that investigators are still searching for Hayden and they have gotten help from authorities in Spartanburg County. Wood declined to specify where they've looked, and a spokesman for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deferred questions to the FBI.
Wood declined to comment on what Evans allegedly told the FBI.
Evans sits in the Charleston County jail awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to three federal charges in the kidnapping case. Edwards considered requesting a visit with him or depositing money into his canteen account to see if Evans would talk. But Edwards ultimately decided against it, guessing that Evans would never lead him to Hayden.
The ordeal has been painful for Hayden's children, who said authorities have not contacted them. Cheyanne Holden, 13, last saw her mom when she was 6 or 7. She remembers her as sweet. They would visit Chuck E. Cheese's.
Now it's jarring to see updates about her mother's disappearance flash across her TV screen.
Her family has questions, like why they weren't told when Evans claimed to have killed Hayden.
They wanted to collect Hayden's belongings from Spartanburg County, but they found out her stuff was thrown away after she went missing. Wood said that would have been a landlord's decision.
If Hayden is dead, it would bring her loved ones some peace to have her remains cremated. But for now, all they can do is hope and wait.