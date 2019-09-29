It’s not often people take a victory lap on a road not built, but that’s exactly what happened outside a West Ashley hotel last week.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Charleston County Council Chair Elliott Summey and more than a dozen Lowcountry mayors, lawmakers and council members gathered to celebrate new movement in the long-running effort to extend Interstate 526 across to Johns and James islands.

It remains to be seen if they will remain in such a celebratory mood a few years from now.

Their gathering at the Home2 Suites at 1963 Savannah Highway — right where the interstate dead ends — didn’t break any news about the project but instead gave supporters a chance to congratulate one another for their work in reviving a project once considered dead.

The transformation was not only about a proposed road being placed back on track, its resurrection marked a major political event — one worthy of its own banner, “Let’s Build It, South Carolina 526,” which hung in the background.

The change began as McMaster ran for election after inheriting the job when Nikki Haley resigned to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. While Haley’s state appointees had held up the project, McMaster convinced them to find a way to move ahead with it.

But it marked an even more significant turnabout for Summey, whose stature took a big hit in 2016 after I-526 opponents leaked a recording of him.

The recordings were made without Summey's knowledge as he discussed the road project with opponents.

Summey remains under fire for comments on I-526 recordings Although he announced he would not seek another term as chairman of Charleston County Council, Elliott Summey continues to face blowback over …

“We have to be very, very careful because for anybody outside this room, if we asked any of you a week ago, you would have thought I was the champion of 526. Right? I painted it that way," Summey said in the recording. "And (then-Coastal Conservation League Director) Dana (Beach) and I’ve been painting it that way for a long time.”

He called the county's original I-526 contract "awful."

Summey, son of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, also was recorded taking jabs at his fellow members, saying Councilwoman Anna Johnson was “ignorant” and interacting with her was “like dealing with a 5-year-old.” He said Councilman Teddie Pryor, who works for the city of North Charleston, is “too far up my daddy’s tail to really know what’s going on.”

Summey outlasted calls for him to step down as council chairman that year. He didn't seek the post in 2017, but quietly won it back this year.

The incident hung in the air at Tuesday's event as Summey joked that McMaster and S.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall should take over coaching the University of South Carolina’s football team.

“If they can build the Mark Clark, they can win a national championship,” Summey said. “I’m not worried about people recording me. I’m used to that now. That didn’t stop this project.

"It's taken lessons learned to get here," he added on a more serious note, "Some of them good, some of them painful."

Summey praised his father, Keith Summey, who he called "one of the greatest elected public servants that this Lowcountry has ever known." Even though Elliott Summey currently resides in Mount Pleasant, some speculate that he might try to succeed his father, who has said this year's race could be his last re-election bid.

Elliott Summey also has been floated as a possible candidate for state Senate or U.S. Congress.

When news broke about Summey's recorded comments in 2017, College of Charleston political science professor Kendra Stewart doubted they would be politically fatal. This week, she felt good about that prediction.

"I would bet that most voters have forgotten that this even happened. It wasn’t so big of a blunder that will stick with him through the rest of his political career," she said. "As far as political mishaps go, it was a pretty small mishap ... and to be honest, it plays into what most voters expect from politicians.”

Meanwhile, McMaster's intervention, announced shortly before the fall 2018 election, helped lead the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank, the county and the DOT to a new deal that avoided a lawsuit and moved the project forward.

McMaster said Charleston's prosperity hinges on mobility and flexibility and mentioned bus rapid transit and perhaps light rail as future possibilities.

"We need vision. We need new ideas," he said. "We need people who are willing to work and get things done.

"This is progress," he said of the recent I-526 work. "We've turned the corner, and we can see the finish line, and we're about to get there."

Before that finish line is crossed, DOT will present a design and an updated cost estimate (the most recent one is $725 million). That's expected sometime next year.

Meanwhile, County Council will need to find a way to cover any expense beyond the $420 million committed by the state more than a decade ago. The project also must survive a lawsuit alleging that County Council its right to use half-cent sales tax money since the Interstate 526 project was not mentioned in the 2016 road sales tax referendum.

Before that referendum, Councilman Herb Sass noted the proposed road program "was the result of careful study of our road and transit needs and did not include funding for the Mark Clark.”

The Coastal Conservation League and three county residents have sued the county over the project. The county is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed, and a hearing could be before year's end. Other legal challenges might emerge as the permitting work wraps up.

Tuesday's event also gave the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce a chance to thank those who resurrected a project that it long has considered a top priority.

The chamber became more involved politically around 2000 after it formed a political action committee that began vetting candidates seeking local office. That has had mixed results on the local scene. In 2015, all four candidates it backed for Mount Pleasant Town Council lost, as did the candidate it backed for mayor of Charleston. Its batting average dropped to about two-thirds.

Chamber President and CEO Bryan Derreberry said a year ago, no one would have imagined the project would be back on track.

Derreberry praised Elliott Summey in particular, adding "his steadfastness was admirable, and we can't thank him enough."

Even as the road project moves ahead, the public disagreement over it doesn't seem likely to end any time soon. Critics of the project allege that the county's investment — expected to be well north of $300 million — would be better spent on drainage and flood control, which has emerged as a more existential issue as the I-526 extension project languished.

Elliott Summey acknowledged the decision to proceed with the road is not as clear cut as some might say.

"It's not black and white. It's gray," he said. "It's about balancing good growth with economic development and conserving and preserving our environment."