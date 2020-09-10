SC Chamber of Commerce has 'deep concern' for Charleston lawsuit targeting 'Big Oil'

South Carolina's statewide Chamber of Commerce has "deep concern" about the lawsuit Charleston leaders filed against some of the nation's largest oil companies Wednesday.

The city's suit claims "Big Oil" created products that caused climate change and sea level rise, conditions now affecting the city. The lawsuit also contends the oil companies have pushed a misinformation campaign after knowing of the effects of carbon emissions since the 1960s.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts said tackling climate change needs people working together to reach solutions, not lawsuits.

"What's next — a lawsuit against everyone that has ever driven a car?" Pitts asked in a prepared statement. "Trying to blame climate change on any group of companies makes no sense, will not achieve results and sends the wrong message to hardworking manufacturers throughout our state."

Pitts called the lawsuit an attempt to get paid and not seriously address global climate change. He called on the city to "be better than this."

City attorney Susan Herdina said the Chamber "completely mischaracterized" the lawsuit.

"It's not trying to 'solve' climate change — it's trying to help Charleston taxpayers survive it," Herdina said through city spokesman Jack O'Toole.

On Wednesday, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg stood with City Councilman Keith Waring at the Battery to announce the complaint. Charleston is the first city in the South to file such a lawsuit, joining cities on the West Coast and Northeast.

Before serving the city as mayor and as the city's economic development director, Tecklenburg founded and owned industrial lubricant businesses in Columbia, Charleston and Savannah for nearly 20 years.

He said Thursday he doesn't see it as hypocritical to now go after "Big Oil." He called it "ironic."

"Over three generations of my family was in that business, it provided a good living for our family," Tecklenburg said. "That being said, here we are today on a completely different issue and I do feel honestly it would be such a different story if the industry hadn't created the intentional web of deception about the issue."

Tecklenburg said he handled their products and could say "from firsthand experiences" the companies didn't share information about the effects their products would have.

He also said he doesn't feel the lawsuit will cause friction or tension between port and construction businesses in the city.

"I'm not saying that the world of the future won't use petroleum products at all," Tecklenburg said. "There certainly will continue to be uses that are appropriate. But I certainly believe that we need to greatly reduce consumption and emissions."

Tecklenburg's past mayoral campaigns received contributions from oil and construction companies. He said he has personal friendships with different oil company leaders that he's maintained over the years.

The mayor, now in his second term, said he's not planning to return those campaign contributions unless the donors ask for the money back. He received just $2,000 in contributions from oil companies since 2015, a small fraction of the money he received overall in that time.

Tecklenburg said he doesn't see keeping the donations as a conflict either because he's going after big oil instead of protecting them or withholding a lawsuit naming them.