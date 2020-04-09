SC businessman jailed after accusation that he threatened Santee Cooper dam

A South Carolina businessman was in custody Thursday, accused of threatening the Pinopolis Dam in Berkeley County.

Timothy Edward Newman was booked into the Berkeley County jail on Tuesday with bond set at $45,000.

Santee Cooper spokeswoman Molly Gore said a passerby overheard Newman make threatening comments about the dam at a convenience store and reported them to the state-run utility.

Newman had threatened the Pinopolis Dam, which was built in 1941 of concrete and towers 138 feet over Lake Moultrie.

Santee Cooper police identified Newman from security footage and arrested him in Georgetown County, Gore said.

Richland County court records show Newman was charged with second-degree harassment in March. It wasn't clear to what incident that charge is related and The Post and Courier awaits records requested in that case.

Newman, of Rock Hill, was instrumental in bringing the NASCAR Hall of Fame to Charlotte and had served as general manager of the Charleston Knights before becoming chief executive of the Charlotte Regional Visitor's Authority. On LinkedIn, he lists himself as executive director of Adult Spectrum Transitions, a housing and job placement program for young adults with autism.