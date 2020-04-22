SC-bound storms to bring gusty winds, chance of hail by Thursday afternoon

Storms are expected to end South Carolina's week on a rainy note, bringing with them a chance of severe weather.

An eastbound system in the Central Plains will make its way to the Lowcountry by Thursday afternoon, said meteorologist Brittany MacNamara of the National Weather Service's office in North Charleston.

The storm will bring a chance of hail and strong wind gusts, MacNamara said, and possibly supercells.

"That's kind of the worst-case scenario for us," MacNamara said.

Meteorologists predict a roughly 15 percent chance of tornadoes in inland Georgia, but expect the possibility to fall to 5 percent by the time the system reaches the Charleston area.

The danger of tornadoes is slightly higher than usual but doesn't approach the slew of 22 twisters that killed nine in South Carolina on April 13, the Monday after Easter.

Though the chances of tornadoes are slim, MacNamara urged Lowcountry residents to keep an eye on the weather service's alerts and make sure to have several ways to track the storms.

Last week's storms injured 77 and left homes and families across the state in shambles. Twisters with winds ranging from 80 to 160 mph traveled up to 50 miles over five hours, halting shortly after 8:30 a.m.