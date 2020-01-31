A wildlife biologist who died at Fort Jackson outside Columbia last year was killed when the fuel tank of a device used to ignite underbrush exploded, records obtained by The Post and Courier say.

Angela Nicole Chadwick Hawkins was an experienced field scientist who participated in almost 200 burns in the last eight years of her life.

A civilian employee of the Army, she died in May at age 45 during a prescribed burn at the installation.

She was also described as a devoted mother of three, with two children under 12 years old.

Her father, Larry Chadwick, said in a phone call Friday the pain he feels over his daughter's death is as fresh as if it had happened the day before.

"That, I think, could have been prevented," Chadwick said from his home in Guntersville, Ala. "But, it is what it is. You can't bring her back."

Problems with the tank were only confirmed after The Post and Courier submitted a Freedom of Information request to the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, based in Fort Rucker, Ala.

The event raises questions about the safety of the power torch and four-wheeled ATV Chadwick Hawkins was using. Similar equipment is used in other burns around South Carolina.

There's also questions about how well the both the ATV and the burn devices were maintained at Fort Jackson.

One witness said in the report that the installation's central maintenance center took too long to do small repairs, so Environmental Division employees were doing the work themselves. That would seem to contradict a narrative by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, however, which indicated the ATVs were serviced by mechanics off the post.

Chadwick Hawkins' father and brother both said she'd expressed concerns to them about the state of her equipment in the past.

L.A. Sully, a spokeswoman for Fort Jackson, said she was not aware of any complaints made by the biologist to others on the base.

The readiness report said that shortly after noon May 22 "the power torch connected to the rear of (Chadwick Hawkins') ATV became over pressurized and ruptured. She was fatally injured when she became engulfed in the resulting fire."

'Absolutely fearless'

Chadwick Hawkins made a career of studying and protecting the red-cockaded woodpecker, a bird that is inextricably linked with fire.

The bird nests primarily in longleaf pine forests, carving cavities into the trees high above the forest floor. These pine woods are shaped by blazes rolling through regularly; without a fire every one to three years, the pines' seedlings will be choked out by other growth.

Chadwick Hawkins had set fires long before she arrived at Fort Jackson in 2007; she'd previously worked at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Billy Dukes, the current wildlife chief at DNR, said that whether Chadwick Hawkins was tasked with setting fires or other dangerous work, she committed to it fully.

"She was absolutely fearless. She had to climb (narrow) ladders, 30, 40 feet up a tree to look in the woodpecker cavity," Dukes said. "She did it without hesitation and with great zeal."

On the day of her death, Chadwick Hawkins and five other civilians set out into the woods east of Fort Jackson around 10:30 a.m. to set just one of dozens of prescribed burns in the past six months. She worked sometimes near a partner and sometimes alone for roughly the next 90 minutes, lighting low-intensity fires that never reached more than three feet high, according to witnesses.

By noon, another fire-setter had tried to call Chadwick Hawkins on her radio and cellphone with no success. She finally responded at 12:10 p.m., saying that she was exiting the area of forest slated for burning, the last to leave the site.

A few minutes later she radioed again, according to the Army report, but the sound was garbled and hard to understand. A colleague tried to reach her several times by radio and by phone with no success.

Ultimately, the "burn boss" who was in control of the site ordered a search. Chadwick Hawkins' co-workers later found her body next to the destroyed ATV, both beneath a black plume of smoke.

Mother and nature lover

Fort Jackson's Environmental Division has not set another prescribed fire since Chadwick Hawkins' death, and Sully said employees there are in the process of reviewing their procedures, including maintenance.

They've also activated an emergency button on fire-setters' radios, Sully said, which would contact Fort Jackson's emergency responders if pressed. The button did not work at the time of Chadwick Hawkins' death and had not been operational at least since 2012, Sully said.

Fort Jackson representatives have been hesitant to give many details on the circumstances around the death itself, in part because several other investigations are ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken Chadwick Hawkins' ATV and torch to its Maryland lab. They arrived back on the installation Friday to take two other power torches of the same make for inspection, Sully said.

While the investigations drag on, Chadwick Hawkins' family is left with memories of a woman who was above all devoted to her three sons.

"Her kids were her life," her brother Jason Chadwick said.

Larry Chadwick remembered his daughter as a lover of nature from her earliest days. When she was young, he took her fishing and hiking in an Alabama state park near Guntersville, stopping at a lakeshore they affectionately called "Redneck Beach."

Her remains were cremated, meaning there was no body for a traditional burial at the funeral last June, Chadwick said. Instead, half his daughter's ashes were spread at a cemetery, in between her grandparents' graves.

The other half were spread at the state park where she learned to fish.