Three years after Dorchester County's first try at aerial mosquito spraying killed honey bees by the millions, officials will quit calling hive keepers to alert them when truck spraying is scheduled.

The notifications for more than 130 beekeepers about their more than a million bees are scheduled to stop Monday.

The recent unanimous County Council vote took place while the county is being sued over losses from the aerial spraying. Officials declined comment through spokeswoman Tiffany Norton because of the pending lawsuit from a pair of former hive keepers whose colonies were wiped out in 2016.

When mosquito spraying takes place, beekeepers cover their hives and won't release bees first thing in the morning to give the spraying chemicals time to evaporate.

The county will continue to post the spraying schedule on its website — the minimum required by state law.

But that's not enough, beekeepers say. The schedule is posted for two week intervals and doesn't always reflect day-to-day changes that might occur. They want a daily robo-call system of text alerts and emails, similar to the system used in Charleston County.

In Dorchester, staffers have been individually calling keepers who applied to be on the call list.

A coalition of the local beekeepers is working with the Coastal Conservation League to push the county to do more.

"We want clear answers from Dorchester County about the policy switch," said Carolina Bradner, the league's land, water and wildlife project manager. "We'll collaborate with them to find a solution that works."

But, ultimately, the league might push state legislators to make the regulations tougher, including requiring the posting of the chemicals and strategies used to kill mosquitoes, she said.

"There's lots of other reasons why people would want to know about spraying," Bradner said.

The county's step-back of its program comes with the vital honey bee still in big trouble. There are an estimated 2.7 million managed bee colonies in the United States, according to the American Beekeeping Federation. The insects pollinate $15 billion worth of food crops in the United States each year.

But since 2006, keepers nationwide have been reporting year-to-year losses of some 40 percent of bees in the hives, according to research by the University of Maryland.

The culprits include mites and other parasites, viruses and other pathogens, habitat problems such as pesticides, poor nutrition from the loss or competition for pollen and nectar.

But finding the balance between controlling mosquitoes and protecting bees has been tricky. States and localities across the country have struggled with it. Three national organizations that advocate for beekeeping did not reply with comment this week when asked about mosquito spraying.

The Dorchester County spraying in August 2016 killed millions of bees and became a national news story with the decline of bees overall and increased attention on pesticide poisoning.

It was the first attempt at aerial spraying by the county, coming in a summer of heightened alert over unusual cases in the United States of the mosquito-borne Zika virus apparently introduced from overseas, as well as lingering concerns for Chikungunya fever that appeared the summer before in Florida.

The county ceased aerial flights after that first disaster and has not resumed them.

"Dorchester County does not perform aerial spraying," Norton said when asked.