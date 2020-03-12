SC beach, rip current forecasts to start Sunday for summer

The sunny-day high temps flirted with the 80s this week, and you know what that means.

Beach season! Five days before spring even starts.

Never mind that temps will plunge into the rainy 60s this weekend like a child into the cold surf, or that people have been wading the wash for most of the mild winter.

In an unofficial opening of the sandy summer, the National Weather Service in Charleston on Sunday issues the first of seven months' worth of Surf Zone forecasts, including the infamous rip current risk.

That's an assessment on whether the channels that form between breakers to push surf back out to sea could become powerful enough to drown people.

The forecast will be issued every three hours every day through Oct. 31. It will start with the 4 a.m. advisory from the Weather Service office on its website, weather.gov/chs.

Included are wave heights, water and air temperatures, UV index, winds and tides, as well as the rip current risk.

The forecast has been improved to a five-day outlook, along with a two-day rip current forecast, said Weather Service meteorologist Pete Mohlin.

Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with forecasting company WeatherFlow, called the improvements valuable.

"Rip currents take lives every year," he said.