Heat waves almost always hit the South, but the region is poised to dodge the worst of one of this summer's largest climate events.

A massive heat wave is predicted to scorch a large part of the United States this weekend, causing alarm in major American cities and spurring widespread heat advisories from National Weather Service offices.

The advisories don't include most of South Carolina below the Pee Dee region.

Much of South Carolina was just below the threshold to declare a heat warning or advisory. In addition, a recent influx in rain has led to somewhat cooler temperatures in the Charleston area.

"Locally, we've been having a lot of thunderstorm activity," said meteorologist Jonathan Lamb, with the National Weather Service in Charleston. "That breaks the heat advisory, and it breaks the temperature a little bit."

But the state still will sweat this one out.

The Charleston area is forecast to feel high temperatures in the 90s and heat indices well above 100, said meteorologist Rebecca Davidson with the Weather Service's Charleston office.

The rest of the state will see highs in the upper 90s, according to the Weather Service offices in Columbia and Greenville.

"On Tuesday, we kind of see cooler temperatures," Davidson said. But the cool-down isn't forecast to drop much below 90 degrees.

According to the latest Weather Service map, 185 million people are under a heat watch, warning or advisory in cities throughout the Midwestern and eastern United States. New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio declared an emergency due to the extreme heat in the Big Apple.

The heat wave reflects a larger trend that increased heat exposure waves are increasing and migrating to more Midwestern towns.

A study published this week by the Environmental Research Commission, shows that the frequency and number of people exposed to extreme heat index conditions will increase substantially by mid-21st century under a range of emissions and population change scenarios.

It will particularly affect the Northeast with an estimated 650 more deaths per year caused by extreme heat by 2050, according to last year's National Climate Assessment Report.

Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determined that June was the hottest on historic record across the globe. Forecasters suspect July might break a record, too.

Much of the swelter can be connected to a jet stream, a current of strong winds in the upper atmosphere that is often responsible for temperature changes over distance. It's flowing along the U.S. Canadian border, trapping cooler weather above it.

Bob Henson, a meteorologist with Weather Underground, said the jet stream is typically along the U.S.-Canadian border and retreats far north in the Summer.

"It's the contrast between this unusual warmth and more seasonable upper-level chill in Canada that's driving the strong jet stream," he said.

Bo Petersen contributed to this report.