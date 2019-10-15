After most Charleston School of Law graduates failed the July South Carolina bar exam for two consecutive years, results from this year show the school's attempts to improve its pass rate have paid off, according to Dean Andy Abrams.

Sixty-eight of the 133 students that took the July exam passed, or around 51 percent, according to data released by the S.C. Supreme Court's Office of Bar Association.

The pass rate this year was up by about 8 percentage points, from the 43 percent in 2018.

"It’s an upward trajectory," Abrams said. "It's where we expect to see our students go and continue to move up because we're putting the kind of programming in place to give them every possibility to be successful on the bar exam."

In 2017 the pass rate was 44 percent.

Even with this year's success, Abrams said there is room for the school to improve.

"It's not where we want it to be, obviously. I doubt any schools is probably where it wants to be. But what we're doing is working," Abrams said. "And that's the critical thing."

The school has taken steps over the past year and a half designed to increase students' chances for success on the exam, Abrams said. Those efforts include multiple assessments throughout the year and more programming designed to prepare students for the exam that starts with first-year students.

Faculty members are also "increasingly incorporating bar-style exam questions into their assessments and final exams" to help better prepare students, he said.

Starting this year, if a student hasn't performed well enough at the end of their first year, the school will administer additional testing "to demonstrate that they have sufficient mastery of the material before they move on," Abrams said.

The Charleston law school has seen some turbulence since its establishment in 2003, including an attempted sale in 2012 to a chain of for-profit law schools.

Abrams said this caused some of the school's high-performing students to transfer to other schools, which could have been a contributing factor to the school's low pass rate in previous years.

"When it came time to take the bar exam, our pool was a weakened pool. We still had some outstanding students in there, but if you skim off a lot of really good students then it's going to affect your bar pass rate," he said.

He also attributed the drop to a major change in the state's bar exam in 2017.

This year, the school also narrowed its gap with the University of South Carolina School of Law by 6 percentage points.

About 78 percent of USC's law students passed the July exam this year, up from 76 percent in 2018.

Abrams said he anticipates the pass rate will to continue to increase.

"I would have been stunned if we had not seen those improvements, and I will be likewise be very surprised if we don't continue to see significant improvements as we move forward," he said.

Law school graduates must pass the bar exam to practice law in the state. The exam is given in July and February each year. More students usually take the exam in July following spring graduation.