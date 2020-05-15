SC authorities investigating pair of connected pursuits, officer-involved shootings

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division have connected two high-speed chases and officer-involved shootings that left one person dead early Friday.

Both incidents, which took place in the Charleston area, resulted in gunfire between one suspect and authorities.

Authorities did not detail how the two incidents are connected.

The first began as a chase in Orangeburg County, authorities said. A state Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle at 1:49 a.m., Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. The suspect vehicle and troopers started traveling north on Interstate 95 before the driver turned onto eastbound Interstate 26 toward Charleston.

According to SLED, the car was going "in excess of 100 mph" at the time the trooper first tried to pull it over.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit about 2:30 a.m., Lewis said, and the driver pulled over at a rest stop near College Park Road.

"An individual from the suspects’ vehicle discharged a firearm at police before pulling into a rest area near mile marker 203 off Interstate 26 Eastbound, where they carjacked another vehicle," according to SLED. "The suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. An individual at the rest area was killed during the incident."

Tommy Crosby, a SLED spokesman, said authorities are investigating whether the person killed was a suspect or a bystander.

That person has not yet been identified by authorities.

Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating two crashes involving civilian vehicles, Capt. Roger Antonio said, neither of which caused serious injuries.

Troopers and two Berkeley deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

In the second incident, North Charleston police were called to a report of a carjacking just before 3 a.m.

A woman called police and said a man and woman had approached her as she sat in her car, flashed a gun and forced her out. The woman remained in the 6800 block of Dorchester Road as the suspects drove off in her vehicle, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a department spokesman.

A North Charleston officer saw the car and tried to stop it, but the driver did not pull over, SLED said.

The driver led police on a chase that ended when the car ran into a retaining pond at an apartment complex off U.S. Highway 17A in Dorchester County, Deckard said.

"As officers were ordering the suspects from the vehicle, shots were fired at the officers and the officers returned fire," SLED said.

No one was hit by gunfire, according to SLED.

North Charleston police arrested a man and woman involved in both incidents, SLED said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

The incidents are the 16th and 17th officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, North Charleston Police Department and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina — one involving the Sheriff’s Office, one involving North Charleston police and three involving the Highway Patrol.

Sara Coello contributed to this report.