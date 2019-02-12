Authorities in Georgetown County were investigating an attack by a large, black, cat-like animal on Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a report of the attack on Moore Drive outside of Hemingway, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
According to the victim's statement to deputies, the animal dragged him into a ditch while he was walking along Dennis Drive toward Willard Loop.
"The victim said he saw a cub cross the road just before he felt something grab his pants leg and drag him to the ground," the Sheriff's Office stated. "He said the animal ripped his shirt sleeve off before walking away and making a 'crying noise.'"
The animal is described as black, oversized, cat-like, waist high and having a tail that dragged on the ground, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The victim went to a safe location before calling 911, the Sheriff's Office state. He was treated at a local hospital.
Deputies and S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers are investigating.
Anyone who sees a suspicious animal in the Hemmingway area is asked to stay in a safe location and call 911.