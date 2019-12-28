A man was found dead in an Edisto Beach lagoon early Friday morning.
Edisto Beach officers received a call about a potentially deceased person off Club Cottage Road around 6:30 a.m. and found a man dead in the water, police said.
The incident is still under investigation, and the Colleton County Coroner's Office has not yet publicly named the man.
“Our sympathy goes out to the family in this difficult time," Edisto Beach Police Chief George Brothers said. "I would like to thank Sheriff Charles Ghent and Coroner Richard Harvey for their assistance in this incident."