SC authorities clear Mount Pleasant cops, EMS in controversial ketamine death

Nearly a year and a half after a man's controversial death while in Mount Pleasant police custody, state authorities have cleared officers and county paramedics of wrongdoing.

On March 10, the S.C. Attorney General's Office sent a letter to the State Law Enforcement Division stating there was "insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution" in the death of James Britt.

The 50-year-old Mount Pleasant man died at a hospital on Oct. 16, 2019, about 2½ weeks after he was arrested by officers and injected by county EMS paramedics with ketamine, an anesthetic that’s commonly used in human and veterinary medicine and also injected as an illicit drug.

Officers were called to a report of a man urinating on a Mount Pleasant roadway and found Britt uncooperative once they arrived, according to a police incident report. After some time, a struggle ensued and officers held Britt face down on the ground for 15 minutes.

According to the police report, paramedics injected Britt with 500 mg of ketamine, the maximum dose allowed under county guidelines.

First-responders kept Britt face down on the ground for another three to four minutes before he became unconscious, according to the report. His heart stopped briefly when he was being transported in an ambulance and he never regained consciousness.

"The SLED investigation results support the town's position that our officers acted legally, professionally, and appropriately," Mount Pleasant officials said via a written statement issued to The Post and Courier. "We are pleased that this matter, along with the civil case handled by our insurance carrier, is now resolved."

A Charleston County spokeswoman declined to comment regarding the case's closure.

For Andy Savage, an attorney who represented one of the officers involved and Greg Carney, a county paramedic who injected Britt with ketamine after officers requested he administer the drug, the case's closure shows officers and emergency medical workers acted within the bounds of their training and existing regulations on the drug's use.

But the case still raises questions, Savage said.

"I think that while the SLED investigation thankfully did not lead to any further efforts against those who were present that day, it nonetheless brings to the public's attention the potential for misuse of ketamine," he said. "What the case did is bring to the attention of everyone that perhaps a more restrictive use of ketamine would be appropriate."

Savage said he hopes county officials reevaluate when and how ketamine should be used.

"Originally the concept was to employ ketamine as an alternative to physical force," he said. "On paper it looks good but perhaps they did not evaluate the medical complications in a certain situation where you had a person in Mr. Britt’s physical condition. What looked good on paper perhaps didn’t turn out to be good in practice."

Savage also said the case continues to have an impact on the officers and paramedics, like Carney, who were involved in the call.

Carney, an experienced and decorated paramedic, hasn't gone back to the field, the attorney said.

In September 2020, town officials agreed to settle a wrongful death claim and pay $3 million to Britt's family. His widow and their son will receive the money from the South Carolina Municipal Insurance and Risk Fund — $2.7 million for the survival claim and $300,000 for the wrongful death claim. The family will use a third of the money for attorney’s fees, records show.