SC authorities charge former Florence County sheriff's lieutenant with accepting bribes

A former Florence County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has been arrested on allegations he was involved in bribery and illegal gambling.

Mark Edward Fuleihan, 48, was taken into custody by State Law Enforcement Division and federal Homeland Security agents, according to an announcement by the S.C. Attorney General's Office on Thursday.

He was charged with violating the state's Ethics Act by accepting bribes.

Interim Sheriff William Barnes fired Fuleihan before the lieutenant was arrested, the Attorney General's Office said.

Authorities started looking into Fuleihan at the Sheriff's Office's request after it got information that the lieutenant was involved in illegal gambling, the Attorney General's Office said. He had served with the Sheriff's Office since 1995.

According to an arrest warrant, agents had been investigating Fuleihan from April 2017 to March this year.

"The investigation identified multiple individuals associated to the gambling organization to include the defendant, Mark Edward Fuleihan," the warrant said.

Multiple sources told investigators the lieutenant had accepted bribes between 2013 and 2017 from "associates of the gambling organization," in order to keep the gambling ring going and avoid detection by other authorities, the warrant said.

SLED agents used cellphone records to confirm Fuleihan continued to communicate with members of the ring and saw that he was in touch with them multiple times between 2018 and 2020, the warrant said.

If convicted of the felony, the former lawman faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Fuleihan's arrest marked the latest in a string of troubles for the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Former Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to embezzlement and misconduct charges, and was arrested weeks later on a domestic violence charge.

Boone is one of 14 South Carolina sheriffs accused of breaking the law over the past decade.