A Clarendon County man was charged Saturday in connection with the death of a University of South Carolina student who mistakenly got into a car that she thought was a rideshare she ordered.
Nathaniel David Rowland, 24, was captured in the vicinity where 21-year-old Samantha Josephson disappeared less than 24 hours earlier, said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.
Rowland will be charged by the State Law Enforcement Division with murder and kidnapping, Holbrook said.
Josephson was out with a group of friends Friday night in the popular Five Points nightlife district near the university but Josephson became separated from her group at some point, Holbrook said.
Rowland approached her around 2:09 a.m. Friday as she waited for an Uber.
Mistaking the suspect for her driver, Josephson got into Rowland’s black Chevrolet Impala, the chief said.
Friends reported her missing at 1:30 p.m. the next day after they could not get a hold of her, Holbrook said.
Josephson's body was found later Friday in a Clarendon County field by turkey hunters, he said.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, a Columbia police K-9 officer noticed a black Impala and attempted to make a stop, the chief said.
Rowland fled on foot and was captured a short time later, Holbrook said.
Officers found what was later determined to be Josephson’s blood in the car, the chief said.
A passenger was in Rowland's car when he ran from police near Five Points. She was an acquaintance of Rowland's and is cooperating with police, said Jennifer Timmons, a Columbia police spokeswoman.
Josephson, a New Jersey native who planned to attend law school, was taken from the same block as Dail Dinwiddie, who has never been found since disappearing in 1992 after leaving a bar in the district popular with college students.
Josephson's death shocked the her family and the USC campus.
“It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this,” Josephson’s father, Seymour, posted on Facebook. “I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this.”
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has spoken to Josephson’s parents, who have driven down to Columbia, said Brian Symmes, a spokesman for the governor.
USC President Harris Pastides has warned about the dangers Five Points poses late at night, especially after a freshman was paralyzed by a stray bullet in 2015.
“Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death,” Pastides said. “Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort.”
Her sorority, the USC chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta, said: “Sami was a loved member of our community."
Alex Waelde, a former bar owner in Five Points who runs the Drinking Ticket account on Twitter popular with USC students, said people need to be careful before hopping into a rideshare. Advice includes checking the license tag of the car with the one provided by the service.
“I was in Five Points the other day playing designated driver for some friends and I had at least three different girls come up to my car asking if I was their Uber,” Waelde said. “A lot of the students, I feel, have gotten too comfortable with the college bubble and forget there are bad people out there."
Josephson's hometown, Robbinsville Township, N.J., shared a message of condolence on Facebook Saturday morning, stating that their “thoughts, prayers, boundless grief and endless support” were with the Josephson family.