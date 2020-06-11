SC attorneys, lawmakers and politicians say 'enough is enough' in protest against racism

Margie Pizarro and Myesha Brown, two African American attorneys in South Carolina, stood at the entrance of the Confederate Museum at the Charleston City Market to rally a crowd to denounce racism, inequality and police brutality.

It had been 17 days since the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis whose death at the hands of police sparked protests in Charleston, Columbia and across the nation.

And on a humid afternoon Thursday, more than 150 people gathered to make sure that political and legal progress was taking place to bring justice to African Americans that have suffered from systemic racism for centuries.

Their message had to be heard.

"The significance of this moment, this place, this time, is not lost on us," Pizarro said. "We say no more oppression, no more racism."

The demonstration, organized by Pizarro, Brown and others with the group Attorneys for JUSTICE (Jurisprudence, United and Standing Together for Impartiality, Compassion and Equality) brought out some notable legal and political representatives.

Brittany Sease, an attorney with the Charleston County Bar Association, asked the crowd, "Is justice blind?" and pointed out that Floyd was denied due process when an officer knelt on his neck.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said, "We're ready for reform," and called for an excessive force statute and funding for body cameras to be taken up by the S.C. Statehouse. State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Charleston Democrat, followed and proclaimed that "change is on the way."

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, asked for law enforcement to end practices such as choke-holds that have killed too many African Americans.

"If you witness what happened to Mr. Floyd and you didn't have any emotion, then you don't have a heart," Cunningham said.

The large group, mostly masked amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, marched down Meeting Street from the City Market to the Charleston County Judicial Center to hear more speeches. Chants of "enough is enough" echoed down the street.

"Racism is like the coronavirus. You can't see it, but it's there," said the honorable Veronica G. Small, a former attorney and judge in the Charleston area.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds also spoke to the group, calling for justice and reform across the nation.

"There is a lot of work to be done," Reynolds said. "I'm so angry when I think about a white officer with a uniform like mine with a knee on his neck for nine minutes. I would not tolerate anything like this from our officers."

The demonstration came on the heels of more than a week of protests across the Lowcountry demanding justice for Floyd.

City Councilman William Dudley Gregorie spoke about how Charleston need to make changes, and it's important to make progress now. Several speakers even mentioned removing the Marion Square statue of John C. Calhoun, a former vice president and a defender of slavery.

"Racism is violent and evil, it is the foundation of unjust America," Gregorie said. "Now, we have a chance as legislators to reinvest in our communities ... a new day is dawning in our city."