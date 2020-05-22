SC attorney who led institute in Iraq, pleaded to fraud, resigns from legal profession

A Columbia attorney and former chief of party in Baghdad for the U.S. Institute of Peace has resigned from the legal profession, according to a ruling issued Friday by the S.C. Supreme Court.
The state's high court granted a motion by Robert N. Boorda to resign in lieu of discipline.
"Respondent will never again be eligible to apply, and will not be considered, for admission or reinstatement to the practice of law or for any limited practice of law in South Carolina," according to the ruling.
Boorda was charged with one county of conspiring to commit wire fraud in September 2011, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He pleaded guilty to the charge the following month.
According to plea documents, he admitted that he and an owner of a security services contracting firm conspired to enrich themselves through Boorda recommending that the Institute of Peace award a $1.165 million contract for the lease of a villa in Baghdad and security services to the company at a "fraudulently inflated price," according to the Justice Department.
The scheme also involved Boorda receiving $20,000 per month as part of a consulting and marketing agreement with the security firm, the Justice Department said.
According to its website, the Institute of Peace is a "national, nonpartisan, independent institute, founded by Congress and dedicated to the proposition that a world without violent conflict is possible, practical, and essential for U.S. and global security."
"Boorda admitted that he concealed this agreement from USIP," the Justice Department said. "According to plea documents, the contract was inflated so that Boorda could receive his payment by representing to USIP headquarters that the villa owner would not agree to a monthly rental payment of less than $22,000, when in fact the owner had agreed to $13,000."
After pleading guilty, a judge sentenced Boorda to three years of probation starting April 15, 2015, according to court documents. His probation ended a little more than a year later, on Oct. 27, 2016.
"He has complied with the rules and regulations of probation and is no longer in need of probation," according to a court filing submitted by John P. Egan, a federal probation officer. "It is accordingly recommended that he be discharged from probation."
Reached by phone on Friday, Boorda said he had no comment on the state Supreme Court's ruling.