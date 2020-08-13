SC Attorney General Wilson asks state Supreme Court to weigh in on Heritage Act

The S.C. Attorney General's Office has asked the state's highest court to rule on whether the Heritage Act protecting Confederate memorials is constitutional.

The law, passed in 2000 as a compromise for the Confederate flag’s removal from atop the Statehouse dome, regulates removal from public property of other flags or memorials for any war, historic figure or event. It likewise protects the names of roads and buildings from being replaced. Doing so requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

In the 20 years since it was passed, the law has faced mounting scrutiny from critics who say it stands as an unjust roadblock to needed change and that it may violate the state constitution.

The letter, sent by Attorney General Alan Wilson's office to the S.C. Supreme Court on Thursday, asks the justices to take up a recent lawsuit, filed by Jennifer Pinckney, widow of slain Emanuel AME Church pastor Clementa Pinckney, and rule on it.

Today, our office sent a letter to the SC Supreme Court asking it to take Original Jurisdiction and decide whether the state’s Heritage Act is constitutional. Only the SC Supreme Court can determine this important statewide issue. https://t.co/QV1wSzKXde — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) August 13, 2020

"Only this court could make a determination as to whether the Heritage Act violates the state constitution," the letter states. "We urge this court to accept this action in its original jurisdiction."

The Attorney General's Office also asks the court to allow its staff to file a brief addressing the constitutional issues raised in the lawsuit. In an earlier opinion, Wilson has said the law itself is constitutional but the requirement of a two-thirds supermajority is unconstitutional.

Pinckney's lawsuit argues that the Heritage Act violates several pillars of the S.C. Constitution by restraining legislative authority, creating a special law and stripping home rule powers from municipal and county-level governments.

It names Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas as defendants.

In Charleston, officials recently removed a statue of former U.S. Vice President and slavery defender John C. Calhoun from Marion Square without running afoul of the law after the Attorney General's Office ruled the monument was not protected since it was on private property. But Wilson's office declined to intervene in an effort to remove a Confederate naval flag from The Citadel.