South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sued the nation's largest drug shipment companies Thursday, accusing the massive corporations of feeding an ongoing opioid crisis in the state.
The lawsuit joins a wave of claims from cities, states and counties across the country. That litigation alleges Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp. — the largest drug wholesalers in the country — stood by while powerful painkillers were diverted illegally.
Wilson's office previously collaborated with dozens of other states in investigating the pharmaceutical industry, which led to a 2017 lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.
The new lawsuit targets another sector of the opioid industry: the companies that shipped millions of pills to pharmacies throughout the country.
Between 2006 and 2012, federal data shows more than 1.8 billion prescription painkillers were shipped to pharmacies throughout South Carolina. Not all of those pills were handled by Cardinal, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen.
In announcing the lawsuit, Wilson’s office specifically highlighted the large number of pills shipped into Charleston County. The federal data that was released this summer showed that between 2006 and 2012 distributors shipped 248 pills to the county for every resident.
But the attorney general’s office left out a major caveat: Charleston County is home to a major mail-order pharmacy that ships medications to veterans across the country. That facility accounts for the overwhelming majority of the painkillers that passed through the county over that period.
Of the 1.8 billion pills that came to South Carolina, more than one in four went to the packaging facility, which is run by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
This isn't the first lawsuit to come out of South Carolina targetting Cardinal, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen.
More than a dozen counties in South Carolina also named the massive drug distributors as defendants in ongoing federal lawsuits.
The Attorney General is specifically accusing the three wholesale companies of turning a blind eye to suspicious orders for high volumes of painkillers from pharmacies throughout the state.
"The Defendants’ systems for monitoring, reporting, and rejecting suspicious orders were woefully inadequate," the attorney general's office claims. "Given the massive volume of opioids they shipped into the state, these companies knew or should have known that the pills they were distributing were not being used for legitimate purposes, but being diverted to the black market."
Wilson argues those orders helped to fuel opioid addiction in the state — a public health crisis that claimed the lives of 816 South Carolinians last year.
“Unfortunately, there is no quick fix to the opioid epidemic. But this lawsuit against Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen is an important step in reversing the damage they have done to the public health and safety of our state," Wilson said in a statement.