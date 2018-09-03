As the end of the summer approaches, the South Carolina Aquarium is on track to match or surpass last year's busy season of turtle strandings.
By the middle of August, 31 turtles had been sent to the aquarium after being stranded on South Carolina's shores or in the waters nearby, according to Willow Melamet, the manager of the aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center. In all of 2017, there were 44 admitted turtles.
Among the leading causes of strandings is Debilitated Turtle Syndrome, a mysterious condition that leaves turtles too weak to look for food and often floating near the surface of the water.
The disease primarily affects young loggerhead turtles and may land an animal in the care center for as long as two years as it regains its strength, Melamet said. Weakened turtles are initially kept in shallow water because they could have a difficult time reaching the surface and are slowly graduated to deeper and deeper tanks.
"We've had a tough year for debilitated loggerheads, and I don't think you can rule out the fact that we had a long winter, had a harsh winter," Melamet said.
Still, it's not clear what prompts the disease.
Other than that condition, turtles are most likely to be endangered by people, whether they're struck by watercraft, caught on a fishing line or entangled in trash that ends up in the water. Abandoned crab pots are one common hazard.
Since 2000, 21 turtles have also shown up having ingested plastic debris, Melamet said, with most of those turtles coming in the past few years. Sea turtles, which are thought to chomp on floating bags because they resemble jellyfish, are one of the many examples pointed at by anti-plastic activists who say products like common grocery bags and straws are ending up in waterways and slowly trashing the marine environment.
A volunteer network of sea turtle watch groups, managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, often finds injured animals to send to the center.
The care center is usually treating loggerhead, green and Kemp's Ridley turtles, all of which are found in the waters off of South Carolina. The loggerhead is the most common nester in the Palmetto State. They accounted for 99 percent of the 5,250 nests laid this year, according to DNR.
The care center also got a relatively rare visitor this year: an adult male loggerhead. Adult males are in nearby waters during the warmer months, though they rarely show up in stranding events.
Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found this particular turtle tangled in a crab pot near Cape Romain at the beginning of the summer.
When he got to the aquarium, he was dubbed "Voldemort."
The name wasn't meant to be foreboding: all the turtles taken in this year have been named after "Harry Potter" characters, Melamet said.