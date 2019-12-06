Animal shelters throughout the Palmetto State are having free adoptions for cats and dogs as they face overwhelming numbers of stray animals coming in and not enough being taken home.

The Charleston Animal Society is starting an emergency adoption campaign throughout the region to get more dogs adopted as soon as possible.

"This time of the year adoptions are normally up and people are opening their homes," said Kay Hyman with the Charleston Animal Society. "But, across the state, we're seeing more animals coming in and not enough going out. It's imperative that we help out."

Nine shelters have been identified as being at risk for severe overcrowding. The Charleston Animal Society alone has more than 600 dogs, cats and other pets in their care.

SC shelters in need of adoptions Residents can go to www.PickMeSC.com to get contact info and shelter information for all the below locations. Lowcountry Charleston Animal Society Midlands Chester County Animal Care & Enforcement Upstate Laurens County Animal Shelter Anderson County PAWS Pee Dee Williamsburg County Environmental Control Florence County Environmental Services Saint Frances Animal Center A Second Chance Animal Shelter (Manning) Horry County Animal Care

"It's a crisis because there are animals in shelters throughout the state that are facing euthanasia caused by the overwhelming number being brought in," said Joe Elmore, president and CEO of Charleston Animal Society. "For this time of year, it is unprecedented. We're at capacity now. But, overall, it's a South Carolina issue."

The need for adoption is particularly dire in the Pee Dee. Elmore said it's "the most vulnerable region in the state" because of a lack of spay and neuter clinics in the area.

Summer is a brutal for Charleston-area shelters, as more and more families find themselves surrendering dogs and cats during warmer months. Christmastime is typically a steady adoption time throughout the state, said Abigail Appleton, director of No Kill South Carolina.

But this year, there's more stress than ever.

"We're seeing an unusually high number of dogs," Appleton said. "It's typically nice to have a break at the end of the year. But having this many animals has created such a problem."

There are more than 200 million stray dogs worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals states that about 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. animal shelters every year.

Residents can go to www.PickMeSC.com to see the growing list of shelters offering free adoptions through Jan. 1.