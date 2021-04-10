SC agency warns folks to secure outdoor food sources as black bears emerge from dens

Black bears in South Carolina are beginning to wake from their winter hibernation and leave their dens. And after such a long sleep, there's no doubt these massive mammals are hungry.

In light of this, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources wants to remind residents in the Coastal Plains and Piedmont areas to secure garbage, bird feeders and pet food to prevent bears from stopping by.

The animals search for easy food, and the most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured food attractants, according to the DNR.

"A bear that becomes accustomed to having food provided is an accident waiting to happen," the department said in a release. "Feeding bears promotes nuisance behavior."

David Lucas, a DNR spokesman, said he can't recall any bear attacks in the state.

Normally, the animals are shy, evasive and non-aggressive toward people and will go the other way when encountering a human. But that could change if they are being fed.

"In the case of the bears, it's more that they are opportunistic," Lucas said. "Birdfeeders, trash cans, pet food being left out overnight, those kind of things will attract bears."

Bears that hang around neighborhoods because of those feeding opportunities will eventually become a nuisance and have to be removed.

If bears have to be removed by DNR, they aren't typically euthanized, but instead relocated to another area.

For campers, DNR recommends keeping the camp area clean at all times, and making sure no food is in tents or sleeping bags. Food, trash and other items that produce odors should be stored well away from camp.

Livestock feed should be treated the same as human food.

Loss of habitat has led to more reports of bear sightings in the state, the agency said. To report a black bear sighting, go to www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/bear/sightingform.html. Call 800-922-5431 or 911 for black bear emergencies.