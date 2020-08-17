SC agency denies request to temporarily ban poison on Kiawah Island linked to bobcat deaths

Kiawah Island officials have struggled to protect the island’s remaining bobcat population from a harmful rat poison known to make animals bleed to death.

The poison is credited with killing several of the island’s beloved bobcats, and the population has now diminished to fewer than 10.

The state Department of Pesticide Regulation recently denied a request from the town for a temporary one-year ban on the use of the chemical on the island. The department at Clemson University regulates the distribution, sale and use of pesticides in the state.

“By having a moratorium in place, it would have really given us some breathing room,” Kiawah Island Mayor Craig Weaver said.

A delay would have given officials time "to do a lot of things we need to do in terms of education, communications, some research and so on,” he said.

Weaver said he is disappointed the state denied the request because the town needs to get the chemicals out of its ecosystem now, not six months or a year from now.

The poison, often found in bait boxes around homes, restaurants, hotels and shopping centers, is very potent and can be harmful to any animal that consumes it.

Dr. Steve Cole, director of regulatory and public service programs at Clemson, said in a letter to Weaver that regulatory action to prohibit the use of the poison is premature. He said no trends indicate chronic misuse of the chemical by pest control operators in the state.

“Also, as you know, we are only about a month into developing a plan to address this situation and I believe we need to take some time to evaluate the overall effectiveness of these non-regulatory measures,” Cole said in the letter.

The town has taken steps to educate people about the rodent killer’s effect on the ecosystem and alternative methods for killing rats.

A Bobcat Guardian program was launched last month, and residents, business partners and pest control companies have been encouraged to sign a pledge to commit to not using the potent rat poison on their properties and other places on the island.

According to the town, 24 percent of the pest control providers on the island have taken the pledge.

Weaver said ultimately, the town needs to change the behavior on the island when it comes to protecting the ecosystem.

“And so we need to focus first and foremost on all of our property owners, and we need to communicate to them and we need to educate them and help them understand the impact that these chemicals have on our ecosystem and particularly are having on our bobcats,” Weaver said.

He said the town needs to also garner the cooperation of pest control companies and conduct long-term research to better understand the impact the chemicals are having on the entire ecosystem.

Cole said he has asked the Clemson Extension faculty to continue to work with Kiawah Island biologist Jim Jordan on enhancing the town’s bobcat research, monitoring and re-population efforts.