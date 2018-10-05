MOUNT PLEASANT — Instead of standing by as Long Point School — the educational center of the Snowden community from 1904 to 1953 — fades from memory, groups are working to move, restore and convert the building into a community center.
But it won't be inexpensive.
The Snowden Community Civic Association and the African-American Settlement Community Historic Commission are trying to raise $200,000 to move and restore the school as a cultural and educational center for today's residents of the Snowden community.
About $10,000 had been raised as of Friday evening. At least $28,000 is needed to physically move the school. The 4-acre site where the school rests is up for sale.
Thomasena Stokes Marshall attended first grade at Long Point School, a two-room wooden school house. At a fundraiser on Friday night at Seacoast Church, Stokes Marshall said it is critical for people to know about the school and the history behind it.
"If we do not pass on and share the history of Long Point School — the lack of education that was available to us, as a people — so goes that history," she said. "And once it's gone, it's as though it never existed."
It was in 1834 that Charleston passed a law making it illegal to educate enslaved African children — a law, Charleston County School District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said, that set the tone for the future disenfranchisement of African-American children that continues today.
"Our history is torrid, it is tragic," she said. "And we find ourselves in a time when it is important to make sure everybody's story is told."
Snowden is one of many African-American settlement communities established in the Charleston area after Reconstruction. It was illegal for slaves to learn how to read, and during Reconstruction it was difficult for African-American children to find education. That's why communities like Snowden established their own schools.
The school opened in 1904 at 603 Long Point Road and served Snowden until 1953, when the monumental U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education was unfolding. The case ruled racial segregation unconstitutional in 1954, and a new school, Jennie Moore Elementary, opened for children in Snowden.
Now overgrown with weeds, the structure is the last remaining African-American schoolhouse east of the Cooper.
Until the recent sale, the school had been in the Mazyck family for about a century. Claudia Mazyck has said her grandmother lived in the school after it closed. She even kept some old school desks among her furniture, until she died in 1969. The family rented it out until 2000, when a small fire broke out inside.
Mike Allen, who is retired from the National Park Service, has said thousands of people pass by the building each day, and many probably don’t have a clue of its past.
“These structures are hidden in plain sight,” he said. “What we may see today on the side of our roads in South Carolina played a vital link to the education of African-American kids in a very challenging time of Jim Crow segregation."
Grant Gilmore, the director of the Historic Preservation and Community Planning program at the College of Charleston, said the new owner of the site has worked closely with the community. His students surveyed the building's condition earlier this year.
"It's great to see the community county-wide — politicians, local residents — everybody’s working together for this great cause," he said. "That is often unusual in this day and age."
Donations can be made online at savelongpointschool.com.