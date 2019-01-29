The striper hatchery vital to the million-dollar fishery on Lakes Marion and Moultrie will stay in business despite the future of the Santee Cooper lake management.
The utility on Monday agreed to turn over to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources the title to an 81-acre spread holding the hatchery ponds at the Dennis Wildlife Center in Bonneau.
DNR, which manages the hatchery, requested the title as Santee Cooper wrestles with selling surplus property in order to help pay down a debt estimated at $8 billion from the canceled nuclear plant project. The transfer will be made without payment.
Nearly every striper, or striped bass, that now swim in the two lower state lakes came from a few fish that were landlocked when the lakes were dammed. They were raised in the ponds on the banks of Lake Moultrie, starting with the eggs of those landlocked fish.
The ponds "are critical to the striper production in the state," DNR spokesman David Lucas said.
The department requested the title transfer to correct an apparent oversight more than a year ago before the Santee Cooper troubles became public, he said.
Because of deed restrictions requiring the property be used as a fish hatchery, it had no real use to the utility, said Dan Camp, Santee Cooper real estate vice president.
"It would be better in DNR's hands," he told the utility's board of directors.
The striped bass raised for the lakes once grew to giants that wowed anglers across the country. They lured so many people that the fishing boats lined up in rows where the waters roiled with jumping fish.
The striper turned the lakes into a vacation destination estimated to be worth some $400 million per year to local economies. The fish in the lake were drawing several million people per year when the stock crashed at the turn of the century. DNR scrambled to replenish it in the shallow lakes where predators and habitat had become a problem.
By 2008, the big fish were back.
The Dennis center was deeded to the state by the U.S. Forest Service in the late-1960s to grow fish and foster wildlife. Santee Cooper took possession of the 81 acres in the 1980s as part of the transfer of a larger tract, apparently in a mix-up, according to officials in both agencies.
Now the debt-strapped utility is on the chopping block. State legislators are mulling its sale in the aftermath of the financial debacle created while SCE&G and Santee Cooper oversaw building the now-defunct $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear plants in Fairfield County. Dominion Energy recently purchased SCANA, the parent company of SCE&G.
DNR looks forward to continuing to work with Santee Cooper, Lucas said. But with the title in hand, the department can ensure the hatchery keeps operating as intended regardless of the future.
"That’s a good thing for the important work being carried out at the hatchery," Lucas said.