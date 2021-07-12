Santee Cooper fined for air pollution violations at 3 power stations

State-owned utility Santee Cooper has been fined almost $30,000 by South Carolina environmental regulators for air pollution at three different power stations.

In each case, levels of a dangerous pollutant were recorded above federal standards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control determined.

In March 2019, DHEC found that two combustion turbines at the natural-gas run Rainey facility in Anderson County were releasing more nitrogen oxides than allowed by the EPA. The federal agency says this class of chemicals are "a family of poisonous, highly reactive gases" that are also produced by gas-burning vehicles.

And on two separate occasions in 2018 and 2019, DHEC found that stacks at the Winyah coal plant in Georgetown, and the Cross coal plant in Eastover, were releasing more particulate matter, or soot, than is allowed by federal rules.

These tiny particles are small enough to be inhaled and cause lung damage, and also lead to haze, the EPA says.

The pollution fine was first reported by The State newspaper.

A DHEC spokeswoman confirmed the power provider had violated the terms of its air pollution permits, but Santee Cooper disputed there were violations at all in a consent order reached by the two parties in the spring. In that document, the utility argued that each reading above EPA limits was due to the testing procedure.

"Although each event was distinct, they all involved technical testing protocols, and Santee Cooper does not believe that public health or the environment was impacted by any of the events," Nicole Aiello, a spokeswoman for the utility, wrote in an email.

"Santee Cooper has taken steps to make adjustments and improvements to system procedures, maintenance and inspections to avoid any recurring issues," Aiello said.

The utility has paid the fine, Aiello and DHEC confirmed. DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick also said that Santee Cooper had identified why they failed the air tests and passed in subsequent re-sampling.

"The air near these plants is safe to breathe," Renwick wrote in an email.

Alan Hancock, communications director for the Coastal Conservation League, said that air regulations testing is complex and it's not always clear whether a specific reading constitutes a violation or not. Hancock was an enforcement officer in DHEC's air pollution program from 2006 to 2009 and later helped write clean air rules.

"A lot of times there are shades of gray here, but the fact that DHEC went forward with a penalty suggests it was a violation," he said.

DHEC was also recently sued for failing to enforce water pollution rules for three coal plants in South Carolina, including the Cross and Winyah facilities. The state agency ended the suit by saying it would review the water permits for those plants, which had been expired for a decade or more. Santee Cooper was not named in that suit.

At the same time, Santee Cooper has announced it would shutter the remaining coal furnaces in the Winyah station by 2027.

But ultimately, Hancock argued the complexity of clean air rules is a testament to the dangers of certain power sources.

"This is what happens when you're burning fossil fuels. Coal is incredibly dirty, gas is incredibly dirty," he said. "In some ways, what's scandalous is what's legal."