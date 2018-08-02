The idea is little more than a dream — a waterfront Central Park on the State Ports Authority dredge spoil field on Daniel Island.

While, the authority isn't commenting, U.S Rep. Mark Sanford, who has been pushing the idea for more than a decade, doesn't think it's pie-in-the-sky stuff.

"No way," Sanford said Thursday as he walked to a press conference to launch a community effort to make the 450-acre Tri-County Waterfront Park a reality.

Sanford said he is establishing a non-profit to handle funding and will dedicate himself to the effort before and after he leaves office in January. Sanford lost the 1st District Republican primary to state Rep. Katie Arrington in June.

"This is land that you and I own," he told the assembled media at Mount Pleasant's waterfront park pier. "Why don't we do something magnificent and of-scale with it?"

Sanford said he has talked with South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) Board Chairman Bill Stern, among a number of ports officials, about an eventual use of the property along the Wando River as a park.

"They're still digesting it," Sanford said. "And I respect their right to digest an idea that important to the community."

The SPA's media affairs office has not responded to repeated requests for comment this week. Stern did not reply to an email and phone contact asking for comment Thursday. The authority is a state agency that runs the business of the ports.

Sanford wants to eventually create a park of open fields and ponds circled by a six-mile trail. It would include a pier and water access on the river across from the Wando Port Terminal.

He envisions it as a world-class greenspace accessible by water taxi from Charleston and nearby cities that have become densely urban.

The Daniel Island park would be about half the acreage of New York City's 50-block-long Central Park.

By galvanizing and organizing support now, Sanford hopes to get it done at least after the authority maxes the amount of dredge spoils that can be dumped on its Daniel Island site, which is a total of about 1,300 acres of bare spoils or reestablishing land.

Sanford is winning support from other local officials. State Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, joined him at the podium.

"We've gotten ahead of ourselves with development, and we have an opportunity to plan for the long-term," she said.

For Sanford, this has become a legacy quest. He first pitched the idea as governor in 2006 but the time wasn't right. It is now, he said, with the metro area's rapid urbanization.

He plans a series of presentations at civic clubs and other organizations to drum up the enthusiasm needed to carry through what could be a decades-long campaign. He called it a land legacy to leave to our children.

"Now I'm leaving (public office). But I'm not leaving the Lowcountry. This is a project I want to work on with the citizens of the Lowcountry. If we begin this process early enough, we can lock it down," he said. "Look around. How many big chunks of real estate can you see (on the water) that have public access?"