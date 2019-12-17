The Salvation Army of Charleston urgently needs donations for its Angel Tree program, which this year hopes to collect gifts for 2,100 children in the area.

The Angel Tree program allows individuals or groups to adopt a child's wish list and purchase new clothing and toys for their Christmas. The Salvation Army of Charleston said all their angels have been adopted, but not all of them have been returned with gifts.

Officials said they're running "critically short" on gifts and have started using extra toy donations to fulfill the need, but their current stock won't be enough.

Karl Brady, director of development, said usually 10 to 15 percent of angels aren't returned. Many people grab the angels at malls or other distribution points, then forget about them or get busy during the holidays.

Another reason for the shortage is their effort to hit a higher goal this year, helping 2,100 children rather than their usual 1,700 to 1,900 children. More families needed help this Christmas, Brady said. The Medical University of South Carolina adopted 1,000 of this year's angels.

Brady asked people who adopted an angel but haven't delivered the child's wish list to drop off the items by Wednesday at Exhibit Hall C in the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. They most need toys and clothes for boys and girls aged 0-3 and 6-10.

He said the Salvation Army would be grateful for any extra donations of toys or clothing that could be brought to the center by the end of Wednesday, even by those who didn't pick up an angel or already turned in their gifts. They plan to distribute the gifts on Friday.

"We hope the community will respond like they always do," Brady said. "We believe every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas regardless of their circumstances."