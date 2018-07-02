The ninth annual Salute from the Shore flight of military aircraft along the South Carolina coast will take place again on July Fourth — with some new twists.
In addition to a loop through Charleston Harbor, the travel path will go inland for the first time to feature a flight over Lake Murray outside Columbia.
The flyover includes both modern planes, such as F-16s from the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, and vintage military aircraft.
Because of their differences in air speed, the planes may be staggered as they come into view.
The flight pattern is north to south, beginning at 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove, just north of Myrtle Beach.
The coastal route will reach Charleston's beaches around 1:15 p.m. before finishing in the Hilton Head Island region around 1:30 p.m.
The route will end with a flight over Spence Island on Lake Murray around 1:45 p.m.
Salute from the Shore is a registered nonprofit.
The public is encouraged to share photos from the day on social media using the hash tag #salutefromtheshore.