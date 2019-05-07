Kevin Casey has watched from his James Island dock as a man with a disabled sailboat tied up to a private dock just down Ellis Creek, then settled in to stay.
"This guy is squatting ... and claims that he has a legal right to do so," Casey posted on the neighborhood forum Nextdoor.
"Captain Doug says that he’s got every right to be there because the pilings he’s attached to aren’t connected to the dock any longer," Casey added. "I told him that he may have found a loophole but that what he’s doing isn’t right, period."
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office sent its marine patrol to contact the man Friday but found no violations, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said.
"The boat is currently disabled, and the man told deputies that he plans to move the boat to a relative’s dock once he is able to do so," Antonio added. "Our Marine Patrol, which works closely with Charleston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol, will periodically check on this individual."
Leigh Stramm, whose aunt owns the dock, said the sailor has been there for several weeks and the family has asked him to move along, with no success so far.
"I don’t think he’s going to move on until he’s forced to,” she said. "Our concern mainly is what is he doing with his waste? He said he had somebody come do that, but nobody’s proven that he’s done that.”
The boat, named “Soul Rebel,” lacks a mast. Casey said he has watched as the man aboard gets in a dingy a few times a week to head up the creek toward Folly Road, where he disembarks to get food and supplies.
The identity of the sailor could not be confirmed. Casey said his internet search for "Soul Rebel" led him to a Pinterest page for a "Captain Doug," who describes himself as a "sailor, musician, adventurer, marine mechanic, social rebel." That boat featured has two masts, however, as well as a different name. It also was registered in Florida.
Meanwhile, the squatter situation has become a lively topic among neighbors along Hunley Road on the south side of Ellis Creek.
"Everybody with a home knows about it. Everybody has talked about it, and everybody is up in arms about it," Casey said. "If he can do this, what would keep someone from pulling an RV in your front yard and saying ‘I’m home?’ It’s kind of crazy. None of us have ever seen anything like this.”
Casey said he originally offered the sailor help to get his boat back in shape, "but he shook me off."
The Stramms and their neighbors also have contacted the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Charleston Police Department and the Coast Guard, but only the Sheriff's Office responded.
"It’s like pulling teeth," Casey said. "It’s beyond annoying."
Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip Vanderweit said the agency is aware of the boat but the issue falls under the city of Charleston's jurisdiction. City police spokesman Charles Francis said Sgt. Chris Morrell of the city's harbor patrol is on vacation until Friday.
Stramm said the family's dock was damaged in recent storms but that the family plans to rebuild it in the coming weeks and is concerned about a clash if the boat isn't gone by then.