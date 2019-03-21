Three years after her father's death, 8-year-old Aislyn Scott comforts other young children who've lost loved ones.
“You’re going to see them again someday," she tells them. "They’re in a better place now. Someday you’ll be in a better place, too.”
Scott is one of several youth who've benefited from Shannon's Hope Camp, an overnight camp on Seabrook Island where children who've experienced the death of a loved one can learn healthy coping skills, bond with other youth who understand their pain, and have fun on the beach through recreational activities.
The camp is operated by Bridges for End-of-Life, a Mount Pleasant-based nonprofit that helps families navigate issues that occur before, during and after death.
The camp started 30 years ago and is named after teenager Shannon Heisler, who died from terminal cancer. Weeks before his death, Heisler expressed concern about how his friends would be handle his departure.
"That really touched and inspired the staff to start a grief camp for kids in his honor," said Jonathan Wright, executive director of Bridges.
At the time of its founding, bereavement camps were rare. Shannon's Hope is the third-oldest camp for grieving children in the country. Though hundreds exist nationwide today, including several in South Carolina, Wright says that the challenge remains in getting society to understand the importance in grief support.
He said that youth grief is often overlooked for several reasons, including that children don't often display outward symptoms. If a child isn't showing behavioral, academic or social problems, then it's assumed that they are OK, he said.
But many young children often don't fully grasp the permanence of death. Before reaching age 7 or 8, children still might believe a deceased loved one will come back, Wright says. The reality of death may not settle in until years later.
“It’s getting more attention. But it’s still an underappreciated field," Wright said. "Kids' grief is still, in many cases, largely unrecognized and untreated.”
Mount Pleasant resident Keri Scott, Aislyn Scott's mother, said her daughter cried only for a brief moment when she lost her father at age 5. It wasn't until she grew older and visited with friends who had both parents in the home when Aislyn started to fully process her father's death.
At Shannon's Hope, she learned how to "talk about daddy now without crying."
"That was a big deal for her," Keri Scott said.
Grief can cause children to withdraw from close friendships, leading to stunts in emotional growth. It can also hinder their concentration in class which could impact their academic success. If it's not addressed, youth could cope in unhealthy ways as they grow older.
Childhood bereavement impacts many South Carolina residents. One in 11 children in the state, or 8.8 percent, will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to research-based nonprofit Judi's House/JAG Institute, which supports grieving children and their families. The group reports that 91,000 children in South Carolina are in bereavement.
Shannon's Hope, which takes place at Camp St. Christopher — a beach-front site on Seabrook Island surrounded by forests — allows children to express their pain in a comfortable environment.
Held twice a year, the camp welcomes up to 35 youth ages 6-16 each fall and spring and is open to youth who have suffered all sorts of loss — grandparents who died of old age and relatives who passed away unexpectedly in car accidents.
Referrals come from parents, guardians, teachers, counselors, faith leaders, coaches, or other concerned adults.
In group sessions conducted by licensed therapists, children discuss their experiences with peers. In one session, teenagers walk together along a wooded trail and share stories of loss. For some campers, it's their first time ever talking about the painful experience.
They also realize that they are not alone in their grief. In a candlelight memorial service held inside a local chapel, they light a flame in memory of loved ones.
Chris Wells, a trauma-informed systems supervisor for the S.C. Department of Mental Health, has led grief sessions at the camp for more than 20 years.
“In your moments of grief when you feel completely alone, think about this picture and think about how we’re all connected through our shared grief," Wells tells the campers. "When they blow candle out, they’re saying goodbye but acknowledging the flame in their heart and that they’re never distanced from their loved ones."
They also learn healthy coping skills, including different forms of therapy and exercises. Children identify songs that will uplift their spirits in moments of sadness. They also learn that they can talk with parents, relatives faith leaders and other adults about their pain. The goal is for them learn that grief is normal and that it is OK to talk about it.
“Most of them, they’re not talking about it (before the camp)," Wright said. "Even the well-intentioned people, they don’t want to upset them. They don’t know what to ask. So it's like this secret they’re keeping. Everyone knows. But nobody’s talking about it."
But the camp is far from a solemn experience. While it includes a variety of grief sessions, children engage in recreational and fun activities that include playing African drums, dancing, witnessing magic shows, playing basketball, flying kites on the beach and roasting marshmallows.
Many children arrive apprehensive, wondering if the overnight camp will feature children crying all weekend. But the event invites them to have fun while dealing with their pain.
"By the time they leave, they want to come back," Wright said. "They’ve gotten emotional pressure off of them."
Camp organizers said they have increased their focus on attracting low-income children. By partnering with Title I schools, the camp is serving more youth who, in addition to being food-insecure and facing poverty, mourn the loss of family and friends.
In addition to Shannon's Hope, Bridges offers a variety of programs relating to grief. Stepping Stones is a year-long comprehensive program that helps families heal after the death and loved ones. Through the Sand Dollar Club, they host therapeutic activities for grieving students in school.