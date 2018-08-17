Restoration and repair efforts are underway at Beaufort National Cemetery after rusty water stained numerous headstones.
Christopher Hickey, assistant director at the cemetery, confirmed the situation and said efforts to correct the damage are ongoing.
Problems started cropping up more than two years ago, and staff identified wells in both the expansion and historic sections of the cemetery as the culprits, Hickey said.
Around two years ago, staff determined that "serious corrective action" was needed and they started to formulate a plan, he said.
They first tried to clean the headstones but some were too impregnated with rust to salvage, and it was determined that many would need replacement, Hickey said.
Repairs were made to wells in both sections of the cemetery, he said. Staff expect the final three wells in the historic section to be repaired by Oct. 1. Repairs in the expansion section are complete.
In all, 2,257 headstones in the expansion section are slated for replacement, Hickey said. Sealant to protect them from the elements will also be applied.
Repairing the damaged headstones in the historic section is more complicated because there are rules in place that could prevent their replacement, he said. The cemetery is consulting with the National Cemetery Administration's History Department to determine the appropriate course of action.
In the meantime, Hickey said the public should not be concerned and that he and other cemetery staff are available to answer questions.
Visitors to the cemetery may see crews pulling out damaged headstones in the expansion section, he said. The project has been designed to have as little impact as possible, and each headstone replacement is being individually reviewed to ensure they exactly match the originals.
"I know the community here in Beaufort loves this cemetery," Hickey said. "We're doing everything we can to correct (the problem)."
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call Hickey at 843-524-3925.