Commuters could face dangerously rising waters during rush hours this week.
Flood tides are forecast Tuesday through Thursday both in the morning and evening.
On Wednesday the level could get close to the 8 feet mark. That's considered a major flood.
The higher the tide reaches, the more swamping and damage it does. Tides at 8 feet can undermine structures as well as exacerbate erosion.
The full moon is Wednesday, and a waxing moon pulls tides higher. By Tuesday, northeast winds blowing from 10 mph to more than 20 mph will push seas into the South Carolina coast, worsening the higher moon tides.
The tidal level called king tide, or astronomical high tide, is 6.6 feet or more, or at least a foot above the usual tidal range.
On Monday the National Weather Service in Charleston called for:
Tuesday — 7.4 feet high tide at 7:18 a.m., 7.5 feet at about 8 p.m.
Wednesday — 7.8 feet tide, 8:11 a.m., 7.8 feet at 8:39 p.m.
Thursday — 7.5 feet, 9 a.m., 7.3 feet 9:30 p.m.
The only break for low-lying coastal areas is that no rain is forecast.
The damage is likely to be minor to moderate flooding on the beaches and low-lying coastal areas, with spot flooding along low-lying roads near marsh.
It would be similar to but not quite as bad to 8-feet tide floods that occurred in late February.
In December, flood tides pushed by powerful Northeast winds rose higher than 8 feet, swamping some downtown streets and the back side of coastal islands, such as Folly and Sullivan's.
They tore an escarpment taller than an adult in the dunes at Isle of Palms and swept over the dunes on Folly Beach.