Water from the Santee Cooper lakes will be pumped to rural counties and towns outside of Charleston as a way to attract new businesses.

A resolution passed by the Berkeley County Council during a special meeting last week approved new lines to Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties to "provide environmentally safe" and "support economic development and job creation" in the areas, according to the document. The move was unanimously approved.

The expansion is part of a longstanding partnership among the Army Corps of Engineers, Santee Cooper and the Lake Marion Regional Water Authority. Federal money has been used for the project since the establishment of the Water Authority's Santee treatment plant in 2008. The new lines are a continuing part of the existing project.

Two areas that will get new water supplies include the St. George and Shady Grove communities in Dorchester County. Currently, both use well water for everyday service.

"This water is vital to improving job opportunities and health, and public safety in the I-95 and I-26 corridors," Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward said.

Water lines will also be extended from Calhoun County to the rural towns of Creston and St. Matthews and storage tanks will be constructed in Orangeburg County.

The Lake Marion Regional Water Authority's treatment plant serves small portions of Bowman, Santee, Elloree, Holly Hill, Lower Calhoun, Harleyville and Ridgeville. Federal funding was approved for all those sites, but the first construction was "insufficient" to complete all the reaches, according to the resolution.

Since Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester, Orangeburg and Santee are all a part of the Lake Marion Regional Water Authority, each municipality and county council needs to approve a resolution. Berkeley's was the last one that needed to sign off.

Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer said the improvements are additions to the existing project list for the Lake Marion Water Agency, of which both Berkeley and Dorchester counties are members. The resolution was needed to amend the existing federal funding authorization to improve rural water supply and quality.

The county and other non-federal partners provide a 25 percent match to 75 percent federal funding, according to Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton.

While also essential for public health and safety reasons, Santee Cooper spokeswoman Mollie Gore said it helps recruit businesses. Major manufacturing companies such as Volvo require reliable water services to be able to build factories and plants, Gore added.

"Ultimately, it's hard to get industry if you don't have a reliable water source," Gore said.

The Lake Marion Regional Water Authority is in the center of some of the fastest growing areas in the state. Berkeley County saw a surge of population growth when more than 8,000 people moved to the area between mid-2015 and mid-2016, boosting the total population to more than 210,000, according to census figures. Dorchester grew by nearly 3,000 people between 2016 and 2017.