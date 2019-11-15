Advocates for a small, rural public school in southern Charleston County are not backing down on their promise to fight the school board over a proposal to close their school’s doors.

This protest is being spearheaded by advocates for Minnie Hughes Elementary, a rural Title 1 school in Hollywood.

It will be the second demonstration in two weeks where parents and community members have protested a handful of proposals in the school district's list of sweeping changes meant to overhaul education and establish equity for students.

On Nov. 11, the board considered a proposal to close Minnie Hughes and relocate its students to E.B. Ellington Elementary, a school around 13 miles away. The proposal passed, but the vote was split 5-4. Board members Cindy Bohn Coats, Chris Collins, Joyce Green and Kevin Hollinshead cast dissenting votes.

The proposal will get a second vote Monday before it's formally approved.

“We are not backing down. We are not stopping,” said Tiffany Deas-Smalls, a Minnie Hughes parent of three and community advocate.

Deas-Smalls said she's not sure how many people will show up Monday but hopes it will be more than 200.

“As a mother, it hurts me that people are frustrated about the process, and as an elected official, too, but our goal is to give better opportunities to the kids at Minnie Hughes and Ellington,” said Kate Darby, the board’s vice chair.

This isn’t the first time Minnie Hughes advocates have voiced their concern over the proposal. More than 100 of the school's supporters, including state Rep. Robert Brown, D-Hollywood, made the hourlong journey to the board room at 75 Calhoun St. two weeks ago to address board members.

Josephine Matthews, the District 23 constituent board chair, said she had heard of plans for the protest.

Matthews and other Minnie Hughes supporters have argued that Ellington is already at capacity.

"I'm praying they will delay this for a while," Matthews said. "The community is shocked."

It’s hard to provide all the resources students should have, like arts, music, or technology courses, at elementary schools with fewer than 500 students, according to school district officials.

Many Minnie Hughes advocates are also concerned its shuttering will violently disrupt the rural town’s community.

“The fabric of our community is being destroyed. Our neighborhoods are small, they are very close-knit,” said Marsha Aleem, a community advocate and former Minnie Hughes student.

Aleem remembered how the closure of R. D. Schroder Middle School affected the community when the district closed it around 10 years ago.

“The impact that has had on our community has been disastrous,” Aleem said. “Many have left the community to go elsewhere.”

Community members have also cited safety as one of their main concerns. Some worry that students will have to board a bus as early as 5:30 or 6 a.m., when it’s still dark out, to arrive on time at E.B. Ellington.

Last week, Aleem drove through each neighborhood that Minnie Hughes’ students live in to mimic the school bus route. Through those neighborhoods to E.B. Ellington was a 67-minute drive, without stops or traffic, Aleem said.

“To put that burden on any student, it violates their constitutional rights to an education. A quality education,” she said.

Deas-Smalls agreed.

“By the time school comes to order, they’re sleepy,” she said. “These are kids. Don’t deprive them of their education.”

Darby said if the plan passes on Monday, the board is willing to work with the community to ease some of their concerns, like offering multiple buses so the route to school is shorter.

“I understand that people are not happy. I think if the vote passes and the change is made, I think they’ll find they have a very strong community and they’ll have a better school," Darby said.

"Through our actions, we have encouraged the community's involvement in this process as we all try to work toward improving educational opportunities and outcomes for all of our students," said Andy Pruitt, a district spokesman.

Minnie Hughes is a Title 1 school, meaning it receives funds from a federal program that assists high-poverty schools and school districts.

Other proposals on the table Monday include combining Lambs, Hunley Park and Goodwin elementary schools on one campus and a plan to revert Haut Gap Middle to a school for grades 6-8. Parents at last week's protest criticized what they felt was a rushed process and the district's so-called lack of transparency as the proposals were being shaped.

Monday’s school board meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Public comments are scheduled to begin around 5:20 p.m. The full agenda can be found online at https://go.boarddocs.com/sc/charleston/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.