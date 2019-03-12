Mount Pleasant Regional Airport (copy)

Airplanes at Mount Pleasant Regional Airport. (Staff/File)

 File

A runway at a small airport in Mount Pleasant was closed Tuesday afternoon after an incident involving a small airplane during landing. 

The small plane was landing around 3:30 p.m. when it ran off the runway and came to a stop in a "semi-marsh area," according to the Charleston County Aviation Authority. 

"The pilot was the only individual on the aircraft and walked away unharmed," officials stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is working with Aviation Authority police and operations personnel, officials stated. 

Authorities will reopen the runway once the plane is moved from the marsh, officials stated. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.