A runway at a small airport in Mount Pleasant was closed Tuesday afternoon after an incident involving a small airplane during landing.
The small plane was landing around 3:30 p.m. when it ran off the runway and came to a stop in a "semi-marsh area," according to the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
"The pilot was the only individual on the aircraft and walked away unharmed," officials stated.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is working with Aviation Authority police and operations personnel, officials stated.
Authorities will reopen the runway once the plane is moved from the marsh, officials stated.