Runaway Charleston carriage horse euthanized after sustaining injuries; city investigating

A draft horse for the Old South Carriage Co. was euthanized after he tore down the street while dragging an empty carriage.

According to the carriage company, the horse, named Ervin, "took off running" with an empty carriage near his barn on Sunday night. He had been with the company since 2018, a news release said.

The incident, some of which was captured on video, injured the horse's legs. The company said Ervin was seen by a veterinarian and was on the way to a surgical center when collaborating veterinarians determined surgery would not be an option.

"Our company is devastated at the loss of one of our horses," the company said in its news release. "We have been a family-owned small business since 1983 and the safety of our animals, customers, and neighbors has always been a top priority."

Company officials will assess their procedures and protocol in light of Ervin's death, according to the release.

In the video, recorded by an onlooker and provided to the Charleston Animal Society, the carriage operator on foot and a person riding in a golf cart chase after the horse, which is seen a few moments later down a street and freed from its carriage. The horse appears to be favoring one leg after it is stopped.

Ervin's injury and death is "under active investigation" by officers with the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism, city of Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

Carriage horses have run loose in Charleston before. In December, two horses damaged several cars in downtown Charleston after taking an "unsupervised stroll" down the street, according to a statement made by their carriage company at the time.

Other states and cities have taken strict measures against carriage companies due to opposition from activists.

Horse-drawn cab rides were popular among tourists in New York City for over a century, but animal-rights activists there tried to have them banned over the past several years, with the support of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio, however, didn't have enough support on City Council for an outright ban, and instead used the city's regulatory authority to move them to tourist trails in Central Park. The industry sued in state court and lost early last year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.