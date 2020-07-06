Ruin of historic Colleton County chapel damaged, preservationists press forward

For centuries, neglect and natural catastrophes have threatened the existence of a historic Colleton County chapel.

Hurricanes, a fire and lack of awareness have left the Pon Pon Chapel of Ease, established in 1725, in ruin.

Details around the latest incident are being investigated, but preservationists who have worked in recent years to bring more attention to the site say it could have been something as simple as a storm microburst that caused the top façade of Pon Pon Chapel to come crumbling down late last week.

It's not a total loss: the original back corner and original bricks in the front façade are still intact.

“She’s a fighter," said Sarah Miller, historian with the Colleton County Preservation and Historical Society. "She is still there, so we can tell her story."

Chapel supporters say plans to save the historic remains will have to be tweaked since the collapse, but the pace is mostly on track to stabilize, preserve and interpret the site. The property is closed to the public as the preservation society investigates the incident, which the group says happened between Friday afternoon and Saturday.

News of damage to Colleton County's most historic site took an emotional toll on Christie Slocum, vice president of the preservation society.

She was vacationing with family on Hilton Head Island for the Fourth of July when she heard the news. She thought photos of the façade showing its top having crashed and broken pieces of bricks had been digitally altered.

"I felt a little sick," she said.

The Jacksonboro church dates to 1725 when it was established in an area first known as St. Bartholomew’s parish.

The chapel was located on Parker’s Ferry Road, the busy stagecoach thoroughfare that connected Charleston and Savannah. Its history tied to noted religious leaders goes far back. On April 24, 1737, two sermons were preached on the grounds by the Rev. John Wesley, an Anglican minister who helped found the Methodist Church. Those buried in the church's cemetery include congressmen Aedanus Burke and O’Brien Smith, in addition to numerous local leaders.

"It has just withstood the changing of time and religions over centuries," Slocum said.

Chapel of eases, a church building other than the parish church, were historically built for the convenience of those who could not reach the parish church. Miller pointed out how St. Bartholomew never built a namesake parish church.

"Pon Pon actually operated as parish church," Miller said. "They kept all the records. When we look at Pon Pon, we’re looking at the center of Colleton County into the early 1800s.”

In 1754, a brick structure replaced a wooden building destroyed by a hurricane. The brick church burned down in an 1801 forest fire, and many nicknamed it the "Burnt Church."

After falling into disrepair in the 1830s, the front façade was damaged during Hurricane Gracie in 1959 when a tree fell and left two original corners in front and one in back.

Over time, the top of the façade developed a crack. After Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the crack enlarged and Colleton preservationists contacted structural engineers to develop a plan to stabilize the property.

Preservationists think a gust of wind got into the crack last week, leading to the top's tumble.

In recent years, the preservation society has struck a balance between public access and preservation. The society decided several years ago to ensure the site, surrounded by privately owned undeveloped land, would be open to public and the grass surrounding the remains maintained.

Subsequently, vandalism has decreased, Miller said.

Weddings and special services were held at the building before the site was roped off due to the structure's instability. About 75 percent of the time that someone with the preservation society visits the site they encounter a guest hoping to learn about the historic structure, Miller said.

A documentary, The Burnt Church: An Exploration of Pon Pon Chapel of Ease, highlights the site's past and a highway sign has been installed to direct people to its tucked-away location.

“If you try to hide it, then people will try to use it maybe for not good things," she said. "When it's open and available, and we say, 'please come out here,' it’s the community that’s out there that's going to protect it.”

People can donate towards preservation efforts online at www.cchaps.com.