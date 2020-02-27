Rotary Club of Charleston marks 100 years of service with community-minded projects

This year marks the centennial for the Rotary Club of Charleston, a group with a long legacy of uniting civic leaders to address local needs.

To celebrate the milestone, the organization is doing what it does best: engaging in projects aimed to benefit the community.

One of those efforts includes a $50,000 pledge toward launching the Leadership Development Institute, which will serve as a training program for the Charleston Police Department.

The LDI is a direct action following findings and recommendations of a recent independent department-wide audit, which concluded that a key challenge facing the agency was a lack of sufficient leadership training of its personnel.

Rotary will be represented on the LDI’s board of directors and provide direct input on the development and operation of the program. The group will also support ongoing community engagement and relations programs.

“We’re going to serve as the bridge to the community," said Sandy Morckel, president of the Rotary Club of Charleston.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds sees a once strong relationship between Rotary and CPD being revived. He said the department will benefit from the expertise of club members who've had successful careers in military and other training environments.

“It's the beginning of something exciting," Reynolds said. “I think this partnership will really help the city of Charleston."

On Saturday, the club will look to beautify a local park as it dedicates bronze sculpture displays that will rest on the Rotary Fountain in Marion Square. The fountain, commissioned by the club in 2002, will be adorned by pieces depicting animals native to the Lowcountry, including a fox, beavers, waterfowl and a frog.

The artwork was designed by Charleston area wildlife artist Scott Penegar, who said the working title for the project is "The Gathering Place."

“I wanted people to come up and have a more intimate relationship with the fountain," he said. "By choosing animals, it's bringing nature to this busy intersection.”

The fountain dedication will take at 5 p.m. Saturday. A gala dinner will be held immediately afterward at the Francis Marion Hotel, featuring special addresses from P.J. Browning, publisher of The Post and Courier, and John Germ, a past president of Rotary International.

Charleston Rotary is part of the 1.2 million-member worldwide organization. The local group has engaged in a wide range of initiatives that have helped reshape the city since the club's founding on March 1, 1920. Shortly after it was formed, rotary members sold $50,000 worth of stock in the Francis Marion Hotel to help the hotel get established.

The group also put up funding when it was time for the city to get its first traffic engineer, Morckel said.

The club helped produce other community minded groups in the Charleston area, including the local chapter of the Boy Scouts, Trident United Way, the Charles Webb Center and Coastal Community Foundation.

The growing club aims to become more diverse. Morckel said the 130-member group is working to recruit more women, African Americans and other members from minority communities.

"We’re on an uphill climb," she said. “It’s an exciting time for the Rotary Club of Charleston."