Berkeley County reported that the roof of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles building was torn up during a severe storm Thursday afternoon.
Officials at first suspected tornadic activity: "A tornado touched down this afternoon in @Moncks_Corner and destroyed the roof of the DMV. The storm is not over. Please stay safe and indoors while it passes."
Minutes later, the county sent an update: "The National Weather service has not yet confirmed it was a tornado that touched down in Moncks Corner and destroyed the roof of the DMV. We know it was a severe storm with intense winds."
No injuries have been reported.
The National Weather Service Office in Charleston received a number of calls about a tornado but couldn't immediately confirm whether one had touched down, said Weather Service meteorologist Brittany MacNamara. Radar evidence didn't indicate a tornado, she said.
The Weather Service is reporting severe thunderstorms in the area.
Lightning struck a community pool at Lindera Preserve in the nearby Cane Bay Plantation shortly after the lifeguard blew the whistle to stop swimming, according to a posting on the Cane Bay Plantation Facebook page.
Thunderstorms blew up across eastern and coastal South Carolina in the afternoon hours.