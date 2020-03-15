Rollback of federal review could mean less scrutiny on critical SC infrastructure projects

Proposed revisions to a bedrock environmental law may strip South Carolina environmental advocates of a crucial tool to counter large, risky projects, like oil drilling.

The National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, for 50 years has set a federal review process for large infrastructure projects.

It's "part of the Ten Commandments of environmental protection in America," said James Thurber, a political scientist at American University.

President Donald Trump's administration has proposed an executive rule change to the law, which does not involve legislation in Congress. The changes could: limit in-person public comment, shorten the amount of time allowed to conduct a review and even cap the number of pages in an environmental assessment.

The administration says it is trying to streamline the review process for needed infrastructure. The environmental reports that must be produced under NEPA can take multiple years to complete and usually require several rounds of input from affected communities.

"The proposed rule seeks to reduce unnecessary paperwork and delays, and to promote better decision-making consistent with NEPA’s statutory requirement," reads a White House fact sheet on the changes.

Laura Cantral, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League, said the changes could make it harder for the public to weigh in on large projects, removing a layer of protection for the Lowcountry's natural resources as regional growth continues.

Among the projects in South Carolina that might face lesser scrutiny if changes are implemented:

Oil drilling off the Atlantic coast.

Expansions of federal roads, including Interstate 526 in Charleston and Interstate 73 near Myrtle Beach.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which many environmental groups anticipate will eventually come into South Carolina.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., said in a statement he's in favor of streamlining NEPA review, but has concerns about the current proposal. Among the many changes is guidance that climate change impacts do not have to be considered in federal infrastructure proposals.

Cunningham's coastal district, which runs from northern Charleston County south to Beaufort, is particularly vulnerable to sea level rise.

"Not only is this a bad idea for public health and the environment, it will end up costing the American taxpayer more when projects aren’t built to withstand a changing climate,” Cunningham said in a statement provided to The Post and Courier.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said in a statement that environmental regulations should not add red tape for businesses, and that he will "keep a close eye on changes to NEPA and any effects they might have on South Carolina."

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., declined comment.

Cornerstone law

NEPA affects "major federal actions," which can include work paid for with federal funds. The proposed changes would alter which actions need to be reviewed, but nobody is sure exactly what might be exempted, experts said.

Thurber said he was shocked that the Trump administration was attempting to revise the law, which has stood unchanged for decades.

It was implemented after a series of environmental catastrophes. In 1969, the Cuyahoga River near Cleveland caught fire because of industrial contamination. Earlier that year, the U.S. saw its worst ever oil spill, off the coast of Santa Barbara. President Richard Nixon signed NEPA into law at the beginning of 1970.

In the Charleston region, the law has formed the basis for community pushback on projects more than once. Its environmental reviews aided the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities in securing more than $4 million for community development from the State Ports Authority as the agency constructs a shipping terminal in North Charleston.

The money is slated to fund community centers, a career center and affordable housing.

Alliance President Omar Muhammed said NEPA has proved a critical tool for the environmental justice movement, which advocates for minority and low-income communities that can be carved up by road projects or affected by nearby dirty industry.

He acknowledged the review process can be lengthy but argued it could do more to review potential health effects.

"When you are dealing with human lives, when you are dealing with human health ... there needs to be a long process to get it right," Muhammed said.

In an earlier case with the Ports Authority, NEPA forced the state agency to re-think its "Global Gateway," a 2-square-mile port terminal that would have been sighted on the southern end of Daniel Island. The project was an earlier iteration of the port expansion that's now happening in North Charleston, and would have instead have had a larger footprint and been sited on southern Daniel Island.

The strict review involved with that proposal revealed it would have sent a rail line through local African American communities in Cainhoy, said Blan Holman, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

"It led to a smarter place, a smarter decision on where to spend public money on public infrastructure," Holman said.

Future projects

Among the most concerning changes to Lowcountry advocates are those that affect public input. The changes would let federal agencies hold public input sessions digitally, instead of in-person, and allow agencies to provide review documents online only.

Muhammed and Cantral both worried that could block people without technological access from the conversation. Furthermore, Cantral said, public comments that are not technical enough would be "forfeit" — presumably, they would not be considered.

That's concerning, advocates said, because of several actions on the horizon, among them proposed oil leasing in the Atlantic.

"These changes would make it harder for the public to get information about the environmental impacts of drilling, make their voices heard in the drilling approval process and to be able to challenge any decisions in court," Cantral said.

Muhammed pointed to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a 600-mile natural gas pipeline that's been held up in federal courts and is currently scheduled to end in Lumberton, N.C. Muhammed and other environmentalists expect that the path will one day reach South Carolina.

That's not yet determined, but Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell has said he is "hopeful" it will reach South Carolina. Dominion is both a power provider in the Palmetto State and a partner in the pipeline.

Muhammed said he's worried the future path might hew near low-income and marginalized communities.

"We will be fighting that project tooth and nail," he said.