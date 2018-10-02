Employees at a Zaxby's in Knightsville were confronted by an unexpected, furry visitor late Tuesday morning.
A goat escaped from a nearby residence. It did not want chicken tenders.
Employees at the popular fast food establishment found the goat outside shortly before 10 a.m., said LaQuyin Cason, a manager at the Zaxby's at 1625 Central Ave.
Cason said the encounter happened before her shift but that some of the employees still on site during the afternoon were there at the time.
The goat chased one of the employees around the building before law enforcement arrived and took the unruly ungulate into custody, she said.
The arriving officer, "apprehended the first goat of his career," according to a Facebook post by the Summerville Police Department.
According to Lt. Thomas Peterson, a police spokesman, the goat was returned to its owner.