Authorities have arrested the former clerk of a small, Charleston-area town on suspicion of stealing public money. 

Chelsea Bentz Schaffer, 26, was taken into custody Monday and charged with embezzlement, according to documents provided by the State Law Enforcement Division. 

An investigation revealed the alleged embezzlement took place between August 2017 and May 2018 while Schaffer was employed by the town of Rockville, according to an arrest affidavit. 

Rockville is located on Wadmalaw Island at the southern terminus of Maybank Highway. 

Authorities estimate Schaffer, of Comsee Lane on Johns Island, embezzled about $2,000 by writing 19 checks to herself, "several of which were without authorization from (the town)," the affidavit stated.  

