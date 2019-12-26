The carvings are mysteries — human figures with antlers, turtles, intricate designs or simple circles and lines. Nobody can be sure today what they signify.

But more than 1,000 of the etchings have been found on rocks from the South Carolina mountains to near Columbia — and some are older than we know. They are a puzzling ancient heritage that is largely overlooked in the state.

Meanwhile, descendants of the people who left that ancient art continue to struggle to be federally recognized. Solving the puzzle could be another step to winning that recognition.

Among the 15 native tribes recognized by South Carolina, only one has achieved federal status: the Catawba, which won the status in 1993. The rest are waging decades-long, maybe futile campaigns.

"The current federal acknowledgement process is badly broken, taking over 30 years to consider some applications," cautions the National Congress of American Indians on its webpage advising about the process.

The Edisto Natchez-Kusso, a state-recognized tribe with a council near Ridgeville, began pursuing federal recognition in the 1960s, said outgoing Chief Andy Spell. The tribe has submitted a partial partition but is still compiling the exhaustive records and evidence needed to complete the full petition.

One of the hurdles is to establish descent, Spell said. Rock art could be invaluable to that, if it were closer studied and better promoted.

Because the Natchez-Kusso and other tribes date back in the region as far as the Catawba, rock art is a benchmark they have in common.

"A lot of significant events that happened were drawn on those rocks. It's like a calendar, you could say," Spell said.

Organic materials

The figures in the rocks weren't sketched, they were pounded in with smaller rocks.

Rock art isn't found in the lower part of South Carolina, most likely because fewer rocks are found there. The coastal lands do have 1,000-year-old burial mounds and 4,000-year-old shell rings.

The craftwork of those tribes was just as remarkable. The temple at Cofitachiqui — described by Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto after he was led nearly five centuries ago to a location in the lower Midlands that is lost today — included a walkway among 12 huge wooden figures of armed warriors.

Most of the coastal tribe craft materials, like the warriors and their weapons, were made of organic materials. They've been lost and are thought to have simply rotted away.

"Their longhouses, a lot of their forms of art, are gone here," said Michael Bramlett, a rock art researcher who assisted in groundbreaking work by Tommy Charles uncovering more than 60 sites in the upper state. The rock art simply got covered over by growth or dirt, or wore away.

"Most folks don't think about rock art in this part of the world. They think of it as Southwestern," Bramlett said.

In South Carolina, most of the rocks ended up on private property. Those etched figures were little more than one of those weird marvels shared among country families for generations, not widely acknowledged and little studied.

Then the lid came off. Charles, a South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology collections coordinator, made his discoveries in the 1990s and 2000s, which were widely documented and published in a book.

The Hagood Creek Petroglyph Site near Pickens is maybe the best known of the existing sites and one of the few open to the public. The rock there is a huge, loaf-shaped river outcropping splayed with dozens of etchings of sticklike humans and what appear to be structures, as well as abstract designs.

"The closer you look, the more you see," Bramlett said.

'I was here'

Part of the problem promoting the sites, and part of the reason they are not better known, is that researchers don't like to tell where they are.

Beyond the private property concern, vandalism and people just wanting to add their own "I Was Here" are a recurring trouble among the more widely viewed rocks, experts say. Along with the ancient figures carved into the Hagood outcropping are the squared off, chiseled letters of a modern name.

Maybe the most famous site in the region, the Judaculla Rock near Cullowhee, North Carolina, is a mosaic of skeletal fish and game, stick figures with globes for heads, large-sized paw prints, totems, spirals, stars and suns, all interwoven with patterns of lines.

The rock has been defaced to the point where parts of the figures have faded, and researchers tend to work from the images in old photos.

The rocks are also eroding, and apparently eroding more in recent years. Bramlett said he will recheck rocks he uncovered only a decade or so ago and be astonished how much the millennial-aged carvings have faded.

Research continues to work toward some sort of translation or meaning to the Judaculla figures. Even traditionally raised Cherokee researchers, who speak the language, can't solve the puzzle.

"They lived in a completely different world than we have ever known," Bramlett said.

Being recognized

State tribal status does a few very important things for a recognized community. But the biggest is that it's a first stepping stone to winning a level of federal recognition — an accomplishment that can lead to degrees of sovereignty and perks like casinos. In other words, revenue.

The federally recognized Eastern Band of the Cherokee in the North Carolina mountains have their own land, the Qualla Boundary, their own law enforcement and casinos. The Catawba are fighting legal battles in both South and North Carolina to build casinos.

In South Carolina, state recognition does allow tribes to promote and sell their crafts as authentic native American wares. Traditional arts and crafts can be a key to winning federal recognition, Spell said.

Most tribes have taken up work such as pottery or beads, traditional sports such as chunkey, a hoop and stick game. The Edisto Natchez-Kusso, Pee Dee and others hold powwows featuring drumming, dance and other traditions. The Santee have widely promoted a burial mound on their traditional land.

The rocks remain a puzzle to be recognized.

"It would help as far as establishing a timeline, when and where we were at that point in time," Spell said. "The more you can maintain your history and culture the better."